100-day Countdown to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics celebrated by Canadian Community Service Association (CCSA) at Massive Downtown Vancouver Event

Vancouver BC, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 100-day Countdown to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, hosted by the Canadian Community Service Association (CCSA) in Downtown Vancouver BC was successfully celebrated on October 27.

Leaders from various Canadian sectors gathered in Vancouver to celebrate the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. Attendees included Chinese-Vancouver Consulate General Tong Xiaoling, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan, Richmond city councillor and snowboarder Alexa Loo, 2008 Olympic martial arts gold-medalist Liu Yang, three-time paralympic gold medalist Richard Peter, basketball star Tara Llanes, Canim Lake first nation chief Mike Archi along with entrepreneurs representatives and Chinese community leaders.

Canim Lake chief Mike Archi kicked off the event with a traditional ceremony, showcasing the vibrant culture of the first nation people. The performance was followed by the singing of the Chinese and Canadian National Anthems.

As CCSA president Niu Hua noted, the 100-day countdown celebration shows support for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and promotes the spirit of unity and harmony.

“The meaning of life lies in movement and creation. Let peace, friendship, and innovation set the pace for humanity’s progress. Society will need even more synergy heading into a post-pandemic world. I wish everyone can come together to strengthen the bond between China and Canada, and to wish each other great success in the upcoming competition.”

Former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan remembered his attendance at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. He praised the event for its organization and lively atmosphere and wished the best to the Canadian athletes heading to the competition.

CCSA previously celebrated the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2019. Its 2021 celebration garnered international attention from Australia, Europe, South America, and the United States.

Richmond councillor Alexa Loo is a two-time Olympic candidate. Because her parents found love through their passion for snowboarding, Loo has always had an affinity for the sport. She later became the first Canadian to win a medal in the World Cup snowboarding competition. At the event, Loo expressed that she was happy to attend and sent her best to the Canadian athletes.

