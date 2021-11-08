Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957508/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.5% over the analysis period. Lithium Sulfur, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 63.3% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnesium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 61.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Next Generation Advanced Batteries market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $367.6 Million by 2026
The Next Generation Advanced Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$367.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 71.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50.7% and 57.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 57% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$571.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market for next generation advanced batteries is expected to grow at a healthy rate led by rapidly escalating demand for economical and efficient batteries for an increasing number of applications. A large part of this growth is coming from higher disposable income of consumers, especially in developing nations, wherein greater consumer purchasing power is leading to greater demand for electronic gadgets and electric vehicles, which represent important end-users of next-generation batteries. The move towards highly efficient and advanced next generation batteries is supported by growing awareness about the clean energy benefits and rising interest in renewable sources of energy. The need for batteries that can be recharged quickly is growing at an unprecedented rate leading to the development and production of highly advanced batteries that are inevitable for the efficient functioning of smart homes, smart wearables, smartphones, which also reflects the extensive penetration of internet. At the same time, the availability of higher efficiency, higher capacity and higher durability next-generation grid-scale storage batteries is pushing demand for their application in consumer electronics and automotive industries. The revenue growth is also contributed by the ability of these advanced batteries to charge, recharge and discharge at a rapid rate.
The research and development for highly advanced and highly efficient batteries has been record high over the recent years, owing to continued and growing investments from OEMs, encompassing BMW Group, Daimler and Volkswagen to name a few. Persistent R&D efforts helped deliver batteries with quick charge rates, longer lifespan and improved fire protection. While this has helped support the adoption increase for smart devices and gadgets, the thirst for extracting more out of batteries remains unquenched. A case in point is the electric vehicles industry that demands the next-generation batteries to fulfil the need for high energy density (necessary to achieve greater range), safety, fast charge time and cost-effectiveness. Another sector that is looking up to next-generation batteries is the energy industry that intends to leverage the capability of advanced batteries to provide the grid with renewable energy storage.
Solid Electrodes Segment to Reach $390.1 Million by 2026
In the global Solid Electrodes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 58.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$18.5 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$44 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)
- 24M Technologies, Inc.
- Amprius Technologies
- Aqua Power System Japan
- Arconic Corporation
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- EnZinc, Inc.
- ESS, Inc.
- Excellatron Solid State, LLC
- e-Zinc
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Ionomr Innovations Inc.
- Iskra
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mag One Products Inc.
- Oxis Energy Ltd
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pathion Inc.
- Pellion Technologies Inc.
- Phinergy Marine
- PolyPlus Battery Company Inc.
- Renata SA
- RiAlAiR Ltd.
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
- Sion Power Corporation
- Sonic Energy
- ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth
Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate
Consumer Electronics - The Largest End-user
North America - The Largest Region for Next Generation Advanced
Batteries
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Limitations to Present
Opportunities for Next Generation Advanced Batteries
Next Generation Batteries Opportunity Indicators: Lithium-Ion
Battery Applications
EXHIBIT 1: World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Application
Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &
2025
Tablet PCs
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions)
for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Laptop PCs
EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions)
for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Next Generation
Advanced Batteries in Consumer Batteries
Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive the Market for
Advanced Next Generation Batteries
EXHIBIT 6: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Next Generation Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Lithium-silicone and Solid-state Technology to Power EVs in Future
Solid-state Battery Research for EVs
Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Rising
Awareness about Benefits of Clean Energy Drive the Demand for
Next Generation Advanced Batteries
EXHIBIT 7: Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity
(Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source
(2030 & 2040)
EXHIBIT 8: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries
Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw
Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies,
Including Next Generation Batteries
Advanced Next Generation Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable
Devices
EXHIBIT 9: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital
Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World
EXHIBIT 10: Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for
the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
?Smart Home? and Home Automation Instigate New Line of
Opportunities
Future Trends in Battery Technology
NanoBolt Lithium Tungsten Batteries
Zinc-Manganese Oxide Batteries
Organosilicon Electrolyte Batteries
Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries
TankTwo String Cell? Batteries
MACRO DRIVERS
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 12: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
(2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Living Standards
