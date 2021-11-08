Cake Monster Launches the Generative Art NFT and P2E Project in Space

BERN, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cake Monster, a new DeFi protocol on Binance Smart Chain, is set to launch Monsta Party - the world's first generative art NFT and Play-to-Earn (P2E) project in space, on November 9, 2021 19:00 UTC.



With more than a million possible combinations, the Monsta Party NFTs are a collection of 10,000 uniquely generated P2E avatars operating on the Binance Smart Chain. Plus over 150 custom properties like accessories, clothing, hairstyles, and so on, more than 20 super rare NFT's, and about 10 animated deluxe traits. Utilizing these unique NFTs, players can interact and "feed" to earn Party Experience Points (PXP), level up generated NFTs, and also earn sweet Cake Monster ($MONSTA) NFT dividends.

The Monsta Party space launch is shown in a live stream on YouTube, and when it ends, minting immediately starts for Diamond Claw NFT holders. Maximum 2000 Non-Fungible Tokens can be minted in the first 15 minutes. 15 minutes after, minting will be made available for whitelisted users. Maximum 3000 NFTs can be minted in this period. After another 15 minutes pass, minting will be open to the public where all remaining NFTs are available for minting. NFT Mints are limited to a maximum of 5 per wallet for all participants.

All levels of active Diamond Claw NFT holders have a minting price of $200 in BNB, $250 in BNB for regular whitelist, and $300 in BNB for the public. For every Monsta party NFT that's fed, the BNB earnings from that feed are used to purchase $MONSTA -- the ultra-deflationary automated dividend yield and meme token, and are divided among all NFT holders. By trading an NFT on the marketplace, approximately 5% of the applied royalties is used to purchase and distribute $MONSTA dividends to Monsta Party NFT holders.

Participants can get whitelisted by holding and activating the Diamond Claw NFTs with the required amount of $MONSTA, or, secure a chance to get on the public whitelist by taking part in a series of contests and giveaways on Twitter and Discord to win a whitelist spot.

Most of the Monsta Party NFT sale proceeds will be injected into the Cake Monster protocol. The launch and sale of Monsta Party NFTs will generate about $3 million in revenue, which results in over $1.5 million used to purchase and burn Cake Monster’s DeFi token, $MONSTA, and an additional $900,000 to buy $CAKE and add to the community Gravity Vault. And as such, there will be larger staking rewards and dividends to level 5 Diamond Claw NFT holders, an increased share of $CAKE allocated to every $MONSTA holder at the end of the cycle, and 25% of the added $CAKE for the next $CAKE Crumbs. Plus accelerated rising price floor for $MONSTA.

Cake Monster has made key collaborations and partnerships with leading crypto organizations such as Chainlink, Metavest capital, ProjectOasis, Sent Into Space, and more, for the growth and success of the groundbreaking project. Future NFT rarity properties will be assigned by Chainlink VRF with true on-chain randomness to promote fair games for all.

Cake Monster has further extended its collaboration with ProjectOasis in order to transform Monsta Party NFTs into playable, animated sprites within the Oasis metaverse. This established tie-up offers both community members a new way to interact with their crypto assets while getting to play, have fun, and earn passive income. The OASIS metaverse will continuously provide opportunities for participants to earn additional PXP for completing Monsta-themed quests and winning at integrated minigames. At 1000 PXP players will be able to visit the Oasis Metaverse with a generic Monsta Party playable character. At 5000 PXP, they will be able to visit the Oasis Metaverse with their own 2D-generated playable character. In the future, players will have the ability to buy and equip additional accessories and add-ons for their Party Monsta, allowing them to take part in Oasis PvP battles, adventures, clans, special events, and so on.

About Cake Monster

Cake Monster ($MONSTA), a DeFi protocol on Binance Smart chain, offers unique features focused on developing a flexible, multifaceted, and automated dividend yield and reward system for participants. It's the first protocol to design an increasing Gravity Vault CAKE Reserve that opens up to all $MONSTA holders and rewards them with $CAKE.

