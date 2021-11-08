Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $318.4 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW
Laser therapy constitutes a sophisticated medical therapy involving use of high precision focused lasers for treating specific areas with abnormal growths or tumors. The precision of laser ensures that damage due to therapy is minimal, far lesser than conventional surgery methods. However, laser therapy is expensive. Despite this, laser technology gained considerable traction over the past few years, for treating hair loss. Lasers are being used for removing blockages at hair roots which prevent blood circulation. Treatment with laser is also known to fortify hair and enhance hair shine and elasticity. Both low
and medium-level lasers are used for laser treatment for alopecia, with low-level lasers accounting for major share in the overall market. Low-level laser light treatment (LLLT) which is otherwise known as cold laser treatment or red light treatment radiates photons within the scalp tissues and the weak cells present inside the scalp soak up the photons and promote hair growth. Therefore the low-level laser treatment is a broadly approved hair growth procedure that is tolerable, less invasive, and safe compared to other hair transplant surgeries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$248.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$318.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Male, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$254.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Female segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Laser Hair Loss Treatment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $90.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $31.3 Million by 2026
The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$90.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market is anticipated to witness a steady rise over the coming years driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of hair loss, including alopecia, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that trigger hair loss and technological advancements in treatments. Pattern hair loss constitutes the common hair loss type among both females and males. Lifestyles becoming busier, ageing population, and growing demand for solutions that are easy-to-use are some of the factors promoting growth for laser hair loss treatments market. Laser offers a quicker and more effective impact on new hair follicles growth. Another major factor driving market growth is the growing number of initiatives of organizations like the American Hair loss Association and the National Alopecia Areata Foundation among others, for increasing awareness about the available options for hair regrowth. Demand for non-invasive and pain-less treatment options is also fuelling demand for treatments like laser hair loss treatment. Other growth drivers include more and more companies entering the field, increased market availability of advanced products, and growing disposable incomes of people. The number of clinics for specialty hair care, offering laser therapies, has increased in almost all countries worldwide. Consumers have also been showing much confidence in some of the technologically advanced laser options developed recently for laser hair loss treatment.
Visibility of laser hair loss treatment products had also increased in the recent years. They are now easily available at all supermarkets and hypermarkets in developed as well as developing countries, which also significantly improved market growth prospects. Growing preference among consumers towards treating hair loss issues at home to the expensive treatments offered at specialized hair loss clinics also promotes market growth for home laser therapy devices. Increasing proliferation of alternatives to laser hair loss treatment however, hold the potential to hinder anticipated growth for the market. Laser technology based treatments are also not prescribed for people already on medicines for skin conditions and people with light sensitive skin, which is another barrier to market growth.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Apira Science, Inc.
- Capillus LLC
- Eclipse Aesthetics LLC
- HairMax
- iRestore Hair Growth System
- NutraStim
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Hair Loss and its Causes
An Insight into Laser Hair Loss Treatment
Low-level Laser Light Therapy (LLLT): Offering Immense Respite
to People Experiencing Hair Loss
LLLT Devices: How Do They Work
LLLT for Different Hair Loss Conditions
Androgenetic Alopecia
Lichen Planopilaris
Alopecia Areata
LLLT Devices: Limitations
Different Types of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
Laser Hair Regrowth Caps
Laser Helmets, Combs, and Bands
Impact of Covid-19 and Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up
Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Laser Hair Loss Treatment
Global Market Outlook and Prospects
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Set to Witness Steady
Growth
Select FDA Approved Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit
Fastest Growth
Males Account for a Major Share of the Laser hair Loss
Treatment Market
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Hair Loss Rates and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to
Give a Boost to Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 3: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
Increasing Prevalence of Alopecia to Drive Market Growth
Initiatives Focused on Increasing Awareness of Alopecia Areata
to Spur the Market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
Boom in Non-Invasive Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growing Significant of LLLT Devices Propels Market Expansion
Laser Hair Caps Witnesses Increased Popularity
Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity
for Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 4: Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment Market
EXHIBIT 5: Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries:
2019
Growing Aging Population Drives the Laser Hair Loss Treatment
EXHIBIT 6: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Combination of Photobiomodulation with Other Medical Techniques
Provide Increased Clinical Benefits for Hair Loss
Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth
Emerging Techniques Giving Hair Restoration with Nourishing,
Hi-Tech Environment
E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances
Worldwide
EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market: Global Retail E-
Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits
(in Billions) for Jul-2019 to Jun-2020
Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Laser Hair Loss Treatment
Products
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Improving Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Male by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Female by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by
End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and
Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by
End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and
Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 88: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Africa Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________