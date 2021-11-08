Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $318.4 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW

Laser therapy constitutes a sophisticated medical therapy involving use of high precision focused lasers for treating specific areas with abnormal growths or tumors. The precision of laser ensures that damage due to therapy is minimal, far lesser than conventional surgery methods. However, laser therapy is expensive. Despite this, laser technology gained considerable traction over the past few years, for treating hair loss. Lasers are being used for removing blockages at hair roots which prevent blood circulation. Treatment with laser is also known to fortify hair and enhance hair shine and elasticity. Both low

and medium-level lasers are used for laser treatment for alopecia, with low-level lasers accounting for major share in the overall market. Low-level laser light treatment (LLLT) which is otherwise known as cold laser treatment or red light treatment radiates photons within the scalp tissues and the weak cells present inside the scalp soak up the photons and promote hair growth. Therefore the low-level laser treatment is a broadly approved hair growth procedure that is tolerable, less invasive, and safe compared to other hair transplant surgeries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$248.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$318.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Male, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$254.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Female segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Laser Hair Loss Treatment market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $90.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $31.3 Million by 2026



The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$90.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is anticipated to witness a steady rise over the coming years driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of hair loss, including alopecia, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that trigger hair loss and technological advancements in treatments. Pattern hair loss constitutes the common hair loss type among both females and males. Lifestyles becoming busier, ageing population, and growing demand for solutions that are easy-to-use are some of the factors promoting growth for laser hair loss treatments market. Laser offers a quicker and more effective impact on new hair follicles growth. Another major factor driving market growth is the growing number of initiatives of organizations like the American Hair loss Association and the National Alopecia Areata Foundation among others, for increasing awareness about the available options for hair regrowth. Demand for non-invasive and pain-less treatment options is also fuelling demand for treatments like laser hair loss treatment. Other growth drivers include more and more companies entering the field, increased market availability of advanced products, and growing disposable incomes of people. The number of clinics for specialty hair care, offering laser therapies, has increased in almost all countries worldwide. Consumers have also been showing much confidence in some of the technologically advanced laser options developed recently for laser hair loss treatment.



Visibility of laser hair loss treatment products had also increased in the recent years. They are now easily available at all supermarkets and hypermarkets in developed as well as developing countries, which also significantly improved market growth prospects. Growing preference among consumers towards treating hair loss issues at home to the expensive treatments offered at specialized hair loss clinics also promotes market growth for home laser therapy devices. Increasing proliferation of alternatives to laser hair loss treatment however, hold the potential to hinder anticipated growth for the market. Laser technology based treatments are also not prescribed for people already on medicines for skin conditions and people with light sensitive skin, which is another barrier to market growth.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Hair Loss and its Causes

An Insight into Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Low-level Laser Light Therapy (LLLT): Offering Immense Respite

to People Experiencing Hair Loss

LLLT Devices: How Do They Work

LLLT for Different Hair Loss Conditions

Androgenetic Alopecia

Lichen Planopilaris

Alopecia Areata

LLLT Devices: Limitations

Different Types of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Laser Hair Regrowth Caps

Laser Helmets, Combs, and Bands

Impact of Covid-19 and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Set to Witness Steady

Growth

Select FDA Approved Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit

Fastest Growth

Males Account for a Major Share of the Laser hair Loss

Treatment Market

Competition



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Hair Loss Rates and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to

Give a Boost to Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 3: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

Increasing Prevalence of Alopecia to Drive Market Growth

Initiatives Focused on Increasing Awareness of Alopecia Areata

to Spur the Market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Boom in Non-Invasive Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Significant of LLLT Devices Propels Market Expansion

Laser Hair Caps Witnesses Increased Popularity

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity

for Manufacturers

EXHIBIT 4: Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Laser

Hair Loss Treatment Market

EXHIBIT 5: Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries:

2019

Growing Aging Population Drives the Laser Hair Loss Treatment

EXHIBIT 6: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Combination of Photobiomodulation with Other Medical Techniques

Provide Increased Clinical Benefits for Hair Loss

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Emerging Techniques Giving Hair Restoration with Nourishing,

Hi-Tech Environment

E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances

Worldwide

EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market: Global Retail E-

Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits

(in Billions) for Jul-2019 to Jun-2020

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Products

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living



