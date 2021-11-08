Axcient Named CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Award Finalist

DENVER, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Axcient as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Axcient is being recognized for its x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution in the Data Protection Software category.



“Axcient is focused on what MSPs say they need most—comprehensive disaster recovery that protects them and their clients from growing cybersecurity risks like ransomware, breaches, and outages,” said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. “Our roadmap was built to deliver those capabilities uniquely, with a single platform across endpoints, server, and cloud recovery that makes management simple, and including innovations like chain-free backup and AirGap technologies that provide unmatched security. We thank CRN for recognizing our commitment to an MSP partner community, building a future beyond traditional backup in a mission to Protect Everything.”

x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud provides hardware-free business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR), reducing risk, simplifying management, and lowering costs. Without the complexity of local appliances, MSPs can now address multiple business cases—from local endpoint backup to full cloud-based Disaster Recovery—with a single, affordable, easy-to-use solution. Direct-to-Cloud enables MSPs to consolidate BCDR services with one reliable that continues to deliver innovation that increases security and profitability for its partners.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end-users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

To learn more about Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/axcient-direct-to-cloud/.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at thechannelcompany.com.

