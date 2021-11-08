North Texas Food Bank Recognizes $150,000 Commitment of HungerMitao at a Special Event

Dallas, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) hosted a special event at its Perot Family Campus in Plano on Saturday, November 6, 2021, to recognize HungerMitao’s sponsorship of a food distribution truck through a commitment of $150,000 over two years. HungerMitao, which means “wipe out hunger”, is an Indian American community-led initiative that supports local food banks. Over the four years since its launch, this volunteer-driven movement has enabled close to 12 million meals for NTFB and over 40 million meals nationally for the Feeding America network of Food Banks.

In addition, members of DFW’s Indian American community volunteered at the Perot Family Campus distribution center, sorting and packing food in preparation for transport to NTFB’s feeding network agencies, from 9 – 11 a.m., before the recognition event.

“We are so grateful for the support of community initiatives like HungerMitao that recognize the growing issue of hunger and look for ways to contribute to organizations addressing this complex problem,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO for the North Texas Food Bank. “The HungerMitao movement has provided an unprecedented level of support in providing millions of meals across North Texas.”

This support is a result of the galvanization and activation of the Indian American community in North Texas around the cause of food insecurity. The community actively supports the work of NTFB through advocacy, volunteering, and donating food and critical funds. The $150,000 sponsorship will provide an additional 450,000 nutritious meals to families, seniors, and children across the 13 counties serviced by the NTFB.

“We are excited and looking forward to the unveiling of the HungerMitao truck co-branded with North Texas Food Bank. This traveling billboard will highlight how the Indian American community continues to help NTFB improve people’s access to nutritious food,” said Raj G. Asava, HungerMitao Co-Founder. “This will serve as a tactical display and will further inspire the Indian American community to support the North Texas Food Bank. There is tremendous food insecurity in North Texas, but we can all pitch in, unify, and amplify our impact,” added Anna Asava, Co-Founder HungerMitao.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28 percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more Food for Today and Hope for Tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. www.ntfb.org

About HungerMitao

HungerMitao is a volunteer-driven grassroots movement focused on raising awareness about hunger in the USA, improving community engagement, as well as channeling resources and contributions of the Indian American community to fight hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks. Over the four years since its launch on September 29, 2017, the movement has enabled 40 million meals through Feeding America and Food Banks in North Texas, Tarrant Area, Houston, New York City, Atlanta, Seattle, and Michigan.

Visit https://www.hungermitao.org/ to learn more.

