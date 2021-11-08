Global Dental Practice Management Software Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Practice Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956559/?utm_source=GNW
The software offers a number of functionalities including e-billing, accounting, insurance claiming, report generation, and online appointment bookings. Dental practice software platforms also possess clinical features such as treatment strategizing, mapping patients, making dental charts, generating dental imagery, and filling prescriptions among others. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing awareness of dental health and ensuing demand for a range of dental care services. Modern lifestyles such as alcohol consumption, and tobacco usage are also causing more dental issues, leading to a larger patient pool in need of oral care services. The world`s rapidly aging population and the growing need for dental care in this demographic segment are driving opportunities for dental practices. The rise in cosmetic dentistry and increase in dental tourism practices in emerging nations is also expected to promote growth prospects.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Practice Management Software estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Web-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.9% share of the global Dental Practice Management Software market. Web-based deployment accounts for a major share of the global market, due to the enhanced security and greater storage capacity associated with the model. Besides, universal access to patient database, reasonable price and provision of instant software updates are driving web deployment model. Cloud based segment is witnessing growth owing to increasing availability of dental management practice software offered as SaaS (Software as a service) that eliminates the demand for storing patient data on paper besides facilitating the access to data remotely for clinicians.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $642.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $271.3 Million by 2026
The Dental Practice Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$642.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.26% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$271.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$301.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent key markets, driven by high spending on digital healthcare implementations, rapid adoption of new technology platforms for dental practice management, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of digital healthcare. Asia-Pacific countries, powered by the growing demand for dental services in Japan, China, and India are expected to provide robust growth opportunities.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $432.6 Million by 2026
Though cloud based software solutions have been found to offer greater flexibility in the form of remote management, data storage and integration possibilities, on-premise solutions continue to find acceptance due to security implications related to cloud solutions. In the global On-Premise segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$211.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$337.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 169 Featured)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Athenahealth
- Carestream Dental
- Compudent Systems Inc.
- Curve Dental
- Datacon Dental Systems
- DentiMax
- Dovetail Dental Software
- Envista Holdings
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.
- Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.
- Practice Web
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting
Challenging Times for Dental Practices
Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry
EXHIBIT 2: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April
2020
Teledentistry Set to Make Gains
Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 3: % Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public
Dental Offices: April 2020-Jan 2021
Dental Practice Management Software during COVID-19
Importance of Dental Practice Management Software during COVID-
19 Pandemic
An Introduction to Dental Practice Management Software
Key Features of Dental Practice Management Platform
Benefits of Practice Management Software in Dental Practices
Applications of Dental Practice Management Software
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Web-Based Segment Leads, Cloud-based Solutions to Grow at a
High Rate
Scheduling & Patient Communication Software Segment Leads the
Global Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-
term Growth
Competition
Select Popular Dental Practice Management Software Products:
A Review
A Review of Popular Dental Billing Software
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Practice Management Software Solutions in
Improving Productivity and Efficiency of Dental Practices
Augurs Well for the Market
Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about
Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains
Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World?s Growing Geriatric
Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015),
(2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
Digital Trends Transform Dental Practices, Driving
Opportunities for Practice Management Software
Integrated Practice Management Software Promise Improvement in
Patient Experience & Practice Productivity
Streamlining Workflows through Integrated Software Solutions
Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence in Dental
Practice Management Systems
Dental Practice Management Software Provides Data Analytics &
Business Intelligence
Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental
Practices, Drives Need for Practice Management Software
EXHIBIT 7: Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Dental
Procedures, Fuel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Government Initiatives Encourage Market Growth
Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments
from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Major Issues Impacting Adoption of Dental Practice Management
Software
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
