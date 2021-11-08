Italian Brick Oven Manufacturer Forza Forni Announces Rebrand As Fiero

Brewster, New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forza Forni, the global leader and supplier of authentic Italian brick ovens, artisanal dough management equipment, oven tools, and appliances for commercial foodservice/residential use, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. The name change and restructuring is aimed to enhance the company’s product offerings and signal their expansion into the wider commercial foodservice equipment market, as well as the consumer kitchen market.

Forza Forni grew in the last ten years from a small importer of Italian brick ovens, into one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of high-temperature baking equipment in the North American commercial foodservice market. The company now operates from a 20,000 square foot facility in the greater New York City metropolitan area, with a planned 11,000 square foot warehouse expansion in Q4 to better serve clients.

The company rebranding centers upon the launch of the Fiero Group identity. Fiero Group houses three sub-brands; Fiero Forni, Fiero Dough, and Fiero Casa.

Fiero Forni is dedicated to high performance commercial baking ovens for Italian/Mediterranean style cooking. It houses the existing Forza Forni commercial brick oven lines and services the commercial foodservice equipment market.

Fiero Dough also services the commercial foodservice equipment market, but is wholly focused on artisanal dough mixing and management equipment. Its aim is to provide solutions for commercial foodservice operations that want to produce high quality dough for pizza and breads, while reducing labor costs and improving consistency.

Fiero Casa is the new residential/home consumer wing of the company, with a varied product line including Italian brick ovens for the home, cookware, appliances, tools, and more.

The company opened the first Fiero Casa store for consumer retail shopping at their NY based location and plans to open several of these retail/experience stores in the future around the country. Nationwide this brand can be sourced through their online store.

“We are beyond excited to share the products, experiences, and developments that Fiero stands for,” said Peter de Jong, CEO/Founder. “We could not have reached this point without the confidence and support of our loyal clients over the last 10 years. Launching Fiero has been a long-term goal for the company, and we are so pleased we can finally share it with the world.”

The Forza Forni brand was a strong statement in the marketplace about a commitment to authenticity in Italian baking principles. However, the considerable growth the company had experienced in the previous years no longer aligns with the brand name.

“We loved being Forza Forni, but we are even more excited and proud about Fiero. The well-recognized gorgon face of the Forza Forni brand lives on in the Fiero logo, and we have made a few other nods to Forza Forni in our new identity, which we hope our clients and fans will appreciate,” said Alex Gent, VP of Sales.

Visit https://fierogroup.com to explore the new website, brand, and office.

About Fiero Group

The premier supplier and manufacturer of Italian/Mediterranean style baking equipment for the commercial foodservice equipment and home consumer markets. Find Fiero equipment in many of the world’s most famous restaurants and other prestigious foodservice facilities.

