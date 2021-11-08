Global Centrifugal Blowers Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Centrifugal Blowers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956264/?utm_source=GNW

The equipment makes use of kinetic energy of its impeller to raise the volume of air streams to displace the air radially. These blowers are widely used in ventilation system for various industrial applications. A centrifugal blower is able to produce more than 1.2 mg/cm2 pressure at a much higher flow rate than what is possible by a regular fan. Centrifugal blowers are also called centrifugal fans. Centrifugal blowers are used in industrial applications that require constant, large volumes of oil-free air such as in air conveyor systems, cooling system, combustion, dust control, ventilation, transporting materials, industrial vacuum applications and in other industrial processes. Centrifugal blowers find wide applications in various industrial processes. Heavy duty industries like electrical power production, metal manufacturing, petrochemical, cement production and pollution control among others use these blowers for diverse purposes including aeration, combustion, exhaust, ventilation, cooling, particulate transport, air-purification etc.



Centrifugal blowers are always integrated with protective housing for increasing durability. The housing ensures that the blower is not clogged with foreign objects. There are curved blades in the blowers for dragging air in circular motion for radially speeding up flow of air. The blades move the air outward via tubes or ducts and thus provide a stable and strong airflow. The airflow is more stable and stronger compared to the airflow possible with axial fans. Horse power of heavy duty centrifugal blowers runs into hundreds while there are at the same time blowers with 50 hp, suitable for smaller applications.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Centrifugal Blowers estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. High Pressure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Pressure segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Centrifugal Blowers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $731.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $553.8 Million by 2026



The Centrifugal Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$731.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$553.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$586.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



While weak investments and volatile industrial output will frustrate baseline growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector, manufacturing companies` efforts to reduce costs, transform, innovate, improve performance for better chances of survival in a tough economy, will open opportunities for new and replacement demand for innovative, high performance and energy efficient centrifugal blowers. The market is also driven by the rising construction industry. Extensive plans for infrastructure development, of many countries, creates ample growth opportunity for the market for centrifugal blowers. Infrastructure development currently is in full swing in developing countries of Asia-Pacific. Cement and steel production plants are also the major users of these blowers. The blowers are used for eliminating gases and maintaining consistent air flow and temperature. In cement production in particular, the blowers are used for moving calcium carbonate, silica, alumina and iron ore further in the processes. Another important market growth promoting factor has been the constant effort of manufacturers for developing product design and incorporating better features. Adoption in the chemical industry would also increase significantly. The blowers here are used for exhausting high temperature, and harmful gases from chemical plants. The wood industry also has immense use of centrifugal blowers that blow off dust particles.



Product innovation and technology developments are geared towards achieving agility, efficiency and performance improvements. The United States is one of the major markets for centrifugal blowers due to the presence of huge steel, chemical, mining and power industries in the region. Major players in the market constantly improve products for bolstering growth. The players are focused on creating blower designs which require less power and which are durable and provide greater work efficiency. In recent years, the increased focus on sustainability as well as achieving higher efficiency has led manufacturers of centrifugal blowers to make a substantial R&D investment towards developing low noise and cost-effective products that can help in optimizing the entire processing. This has resulted in the development of oil-free, integrally-geared centrifugal turbo blowers, which offer enhanced energy efficiency and flow rates, resulting in an energy-efficient, reliable, and continuous air supply. In addition, these industrial blowers can be easily serviced that can help in reducing operational costs, while their oil-free design also facilitates in delivering clean and pure air.



Low Pressure Segment to Reach $688.8 Million by 2026



In the global Low Pressure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$444.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$545.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 169 Featured)



Air Control Industries Ltd.

AIRAP Group

Aspirnova Industry S.r.l.

Cattin Filtration SAS

Euroventilatori International Srl

Howden Group Ltd.

HSI Blowers

Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Blowers Market

Centrifugal Blowers: An Introduction

Types of Centrifugal Blowers

Based on Blade Design

Based on Pressure Generation Capacity

Single Stage and Multi-stage Centrifugal Blowers

Based on Blade Curvature

Working of Centrifugal Blowers

Key Advantages of Centrifugal Blowers

Market Outlook

Key Indicators Determining Future Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to May 2021

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive

Demand

EXHIBIT 3: Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy

(In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

EXHIBIT 4: World Energy Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours)

by Energy Source for the Years 2020, 2030 and 2040

EXHIBIT 5: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW)

and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and

2023

EXHIBIT 6: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020

Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental

Regulations Drive Blower Installations

Metal Processing Industries Present Volatile Opportunities

Steel Industry: Major Consumer of Centrifugal Blowers

EXHIBIT 7: World Crude Steel Production (2014-2021): Volume

Output in Million Metric Tons

Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Sector Diminishes Demand

for Centrifugal Blowers

Positive Post Pandemic Prospects for Steel Industry to Revive

Demand

EXHIBIT 8: Global Annual Consumption of Steel in Million Metric

Tons for Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and

2026

China to Play Major Role in Post Pandemic Recovery in World

Steel Sector

Pulp & Paper Industry Experiences Wild Ride amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 9: Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard

in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025

Growth in the Food Processing Industry Benefits Demand for

Centrifugal Blowers

EXHIBIT 10: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Centrifugal Blowers: Highly Relevant in Coal-Fired Power Stations

EXHIBIT 11: Global Coal Demand in Million Metric Tons: 2005-2025

Recovery in Cement Industry to Spur Near-term Growth

Regional Variances in Cement Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Global Cement Production in MT: 2010, 2015, 2020

and 2025

Slowdown in Mining Sector Impacts Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Chemical Industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of the World Chemicals Industry (in %) by

Sector: 2020

Cost Pressures and Environmental Concerns Sustain Demand for

Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry

Anticipated Robust Post Pandemic Revival in Power Sector to

Augment Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 14: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 15: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure

Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,

and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Food & Beverages Sector Emerges as Niche End-Use Market

Review of Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector

Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Blower Technology

Blower Advancements for the Wastewater Treatment Industry

Oil-Free Integrally Geared Centrifugal Blowers Set to Make Gains



