Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore AUV and ROV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900655/?utm_source=GNW

Offshore AUVs are utilized extensively for mapping seafloor by surveying the platforms or to distinguish the chemical, biological, or physical properties of the water. Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) have become more important in the offshore sector of the oil and gas industry for subsea construction and drilling support to allow deep-water exploration and development projects throughout the world. From decommissioning projects to exploration drilling, ROVs are widely used in the offshore sector. End-users are increasingly adopting AUV and ROV as a result of the high utilization of fossil fuels. The ever-increasing need for hydrocarbons has prompted corporations to concentrate their efforts on offshore drilling to boost green energy. In recent years, the importance of AUVs in researching seafloors before the installation of subsea infrastructure has driven demand for AUVs. Incorporating technologies like sensor-based steering and intelligent control systems are also expected to contribute to market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Offshore AUV and ROV estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. ROV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AUV segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Offshore AUV and ROV market. The rising use of ROVs in a variety of industries, including search & rescue, marine biology, military, oil and gas, submerged infrastructure, and aquaculture, as well as advancements in ROV technology, is anticipated to drive growth in the segment. The need for big AUVs for military and defense applications, as well as oil and gas exploration, is driving the expansion of the AUV market segment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $597.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $522.3 Million by 2026



The Offshore AUV and ROV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$597.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$522.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$605.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The rising usage of ROV & AUV in the oil and gas industries has been instrumental in the growth of the offshore ROV and AUV market in the Middle East, the largest regional market. Another factor boosting the market in the area is the growing global demand for oil and gas-based goods. Presence of several oil-producing countries in the Middle East and Latin America is a key factor for large markets of offshore ROV and AUV in these regions. North America is another key market, due to growing number of oil & gas projects, particularly in the United States and Mexico.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)



AtlasElektronikGmbh

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Deep Ocean Group

DOF Subsea AS

Fugro NV

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Houston Mechatronics Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Oceaneering International, Inc.

SAAB AB

Saipem SpA

Subsea 7 S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900655/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

Defense Cuts amid COVID-19 Crisis Slows Down the Demand for

Offshore AUVs and ROVs in 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19

Comparison (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 3: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

(In US$ Billion)

An Introduction to Offshore AUV & ROV

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product

EXHIBIT 4: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Product (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Autonomous Underwater

Vehicles (AUV) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 5: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Defense,

Scientific Research, Commercial, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 7: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: Latin America, Middle

East, Asia-Pacific, China, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Role in Defense Applications Sustains Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 8: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for

Offshore AUV and ROV: Projected Defense Budget (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels in Military Applications

to Drive Market Expansion

Critical Importance of UAVs & ROVs in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 10: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of

Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water

Activity for 2010 & 2019

EXHIBIT 11: World Average Rig Count by Region (2016-2020)

EXHIBIT 12: Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of

Companies Using Technology in Operations

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 13: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2021

EXHIBIT 14: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels

for the Years 2015 through 2020

Scientific Research: High Growth Vertical

UAVs & ROVs Seek Role in Commercial Diving Applications

Rise of Environmental Monitoring as Mainstream Concept Enthuses

Market

Hydrography Survey Made Easier with UAVs and ROVs

Rising Emphasis on Marine Biotechnology Bodes Well

Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen the Addressable Market

Engineered Plastics Enhance Performance of ROVs & UAVs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for ROV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for ROV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for ROV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for AUV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for AUV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for AUV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Scientific

Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Scientific Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Scientific Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and

AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and

AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and

AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and

AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific

Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and

AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by

Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore

AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ROV and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore

AUV and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific

Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Offshore

AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ROV and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Offshore

AUV and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific

Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 106: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Offshore

AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Latin America Historic Review for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ROV and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Offshore

AUV and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific

Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Latin America Historic Review for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,

Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV

and ROV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Offshore

AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: Middle East Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV

by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and

ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV

and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Offshore



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900655/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________