Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore AUV and ROV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900655/?utm_source=GNW
Offshore AUVs are utilized extensively for mapping seafloor by surveying the platforms or to distinguish the chemical, biological, or physical properties of the water. Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) have become more important in the offshore sector of the oil and gas industry for subsea construction and drilling support to allow deep-water exploration and development projects throughout the world. From decommissioning projects to exploration drilling, ROVs are widely used in the offshore sector. End-users are increasingly adopting AUV and ROV as a result of the high utilization of fossil fuels. The ever-increasing need for hydrocarbons has prompted corporations to concentrate their efforts on offshore drilling to boost green energy. In recent years, the importance of AUVs in researching seafloors before the installation of subsea infrastructure has driven demand for AUVs. Incorporating technologies like sensor-based steering and intelligent control systems are also expected to contribute to market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Offshore AUV and ROV estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. ROV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AUV segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Offshore AUV and ROV market. The rising use of ROVs in a variety of industries, including search & rescue, marine biology, military, oil and gas, submerged infrastructure, and aquaculture, as well as advancements in ROV technology, is anticipated to drive growth in the segment. The need for big AUVs for military and defense applications, as well as oil and gas exploration, is driving the expansion of the AUV market segment.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $597.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $522.3 Million by 2026
The Offshore AUV and ROV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$597.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$522.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$605.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The rising usage of ROV & AUV in the oil and gas industries has been instrumental in the growth of the offshore ROV and AUV market in the Middle East, the largest regional market. Another factor boosting the market in the area is the growing global demand for oil and gas-based goods. Presence of several oil-producing countries in the Middle East and Latin America is a key factor for large markets of offshore ROV and AUV in these regions. North America is another key market, due to growing number of oil & gas projects, particularly in the United States and Mexico.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)
- AtlasElektronikGmbh
- Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.
- Deep Ocean Group
- DOF Subsea AS
- Fugro NV
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group
- Houston Mechatronics Inc.
- Kongsberg Maritime AS
- Oceaneering International, Inc.
- SAAB AB
- Saipem SpA
- Subsea 7 S.A.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900655/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
Defense Cuts amid COVID-19 Crisis Slows Down the Demand for
Offshore AUVs and ROVs in 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19
Comparison (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 3: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison
(In US$ Billion)
An Introduction to Offshore AUV & ROV
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)
Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Product
EXHIBIT 4: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Product (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Autonomous Underwater
Vehicles (AUV) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 5: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Defense,
Scientific Research, Commercial, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 7: World Offshore AUV & ROV Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: Latin America, Middle
East, Asia-Pacific, China, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Established Role in Defense Applications Sustains Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 8: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for
Offshore AUV and ROV: Projected Defense Budget (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels in Military Applications
to Drive Market Expansion
Critical Importance of UAVs & ROVs in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 10: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of
Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water
Activity for 2010 & 2019
EXHIBIT 11: World Average Rig Count by Region (2016-2020)
EXHIBIT 12: Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of
Companies Using Technology in Operations
Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 13: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2021
EXHIBIT 14: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels
for the Years 2015 through 2020
Scientific Research: High Growth Vertical
UAVs & ROVs Seek Role in Commercial Diving Applications
Rise of Environmental Monitoring as Mainstream Concept Enthuses
Market
Hydrography Survey Made Easier with UAVs and ROVs
Rising Emphasis on Marine Biotechnology Bodes Well
Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen the Addressable Market
Engineered Plastics Enhance Performance of ROVs & UAVs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for ROV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for ROV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for ROV by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for AUV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for AUV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for AUV by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Scientific
Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Scientific Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Scientific Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and
AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and
AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and
AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and
AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific
Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and AUV
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV and
AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV by
Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
ROV and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
AUV and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific
Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
ROV and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
AUV and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific
Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 106: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Latin America Historic Review for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
ROV and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
AUV and ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific
Research, Commercial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Latin America Historic Review for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Application - Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research,
Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV
and ROV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
AUV and ROV by Segment - ROV and AUV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Middle East Historic Review for Offshore AUV and ROV
by Segment - ROV and AUV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Offshore AUV and
ROV by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ROV
and AUV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Offshore
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900655/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________