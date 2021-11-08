Global UV Nail Gel Market to Reach $65.8 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Nail Gel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900478/?utm_source=GNW

Gel is the unique material that turns hard when exposed to UV light and forms a sturdy coverage over the nail. Growth of the UV nail gel market is being fueled by technological developments, growth of the nail care market, durability and cost effectiveness of the product, growth of the fashion market in the US, and rising preference among customers for gel nails. Methacrylate has been the main chemical used in the UV nail gel market. The market is expected to gain from the emergence of new and improved products and better techniques that lead to a reduction in the cost of UV nail gel. Rising customer interest in latest fashion trends and novel technologies are also likely to bode well for the market. Market gains are also anticipated to be driven by the rising influence of social media and growing use of home salon services. Furthermore, the growing interest in nail art is driving the market for UV nail gel.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UV Nail Gel estimated at US$47 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Methacrylate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$66.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Chemistries segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global UV Nail Gel market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Million by 2026



The UV Nail Gel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.97% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.2 Million by the year 2027. In North America, strong growth of the fashion industry, growing fashion consciousness, surging demand for nail services, launch of novel gel products, growing disposable incomes, and increased product innovations are driving gains in the market. Growing urbanization and expanding middle class population contribute to growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)



alessandro International GmbH

Armbruster Associates Inc.

Chemence Ltd.

Creative Nail Design Inc.

Crystal Nails USA

Keystone Research and Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Light Elegance

Opi Products Inc.

Shany Cosmetics Inc.

Sheba Professional Nail Products, Inc.

Uv-Nails







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900478/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Ultraviolet Nail Gels

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Beauty and Nail Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due

to Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on UV Nail Gel Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Ultraviolet Nail Gel Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

in Future

Select Leading UV Gel Nail Polishes Globally: 2021

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Witness

Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of the Nail Care Industry to Drive the Demand for UV

Nail Gels

Awareness about Nail Care?s Importance is Growing

Social Media?s Role in the Nail Care Market?s Growth

Long Lasting & Time Saving Products Boost Innovations

Growing Demand for Vegan Products for Nail Care

Growth of the Fashion Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Nail Art Decoration Drives the Need for UV

Nail Gels

Increasing Number of Nail Salons and Nail Care Services

EXHIBIT 1: The US Spending (In USD Billion) on Nail Salon

Services: 2014-2019

Growing Preference of Gel over Acrylics

Hybrid Nail Products to Witness Increased Demand

Organic UV Nail Gels Set to Drive Growth of the UV Nail Gel Market

Increasing Demand for UV Nail Gels made from Bio-Based Materials

Digital Channels to Continue Drive Market Growth

Other Technological Advancements and Innovations

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 2: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 3: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 4: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Market Restraints

UV Lamps Used in Gel Manicure Pose Threat to Skin



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Methacrylate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Methacrylate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Methacrylate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Chemistries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Chemistries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Chemistries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylate and

Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Italy Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylate and Other

Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Spain Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Russia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Australia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel

by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Australia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 106: India Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: India Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

UV Nail Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel

by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail

Gel by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

UV Nail Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail

Gel by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail

Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900478/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________