Global UV Nail Gel Market to Reach $65.8 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Nail Gel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900478/?utm_source=GNW
Gel is the unique material that turns hard when exposed to UV light and forms a sturdy coverage over the nail. Growth of the UV nail gel market is being fueled by technological developments, growth of the nail care market, durability and cost effectiveness of the product, growth of the fashion market in the US, and rising preference among customers for gel nails. Methacrylate has been the main chemical used in the UV nail gel market. The market is expected to gain from the emergence of new and improved products and better techniques that lead to a reduction in the cost of UV nail gel. Rising customer interest in latest fashion trends and novel technologies are also likely to bode well for the market. Market gains are also anticipated to be driven by the rising influence of social media and growing use of home salon services. Furthermore, the growing interest in nail art is driving the market for UV nail gel.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UV Nail Gel estimated at US$47 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Methacrylate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$66.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Chemistries segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global UV Nail Gel market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Million by 2026
The UV Nail Gel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.97% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.2 Million by the year 2027. In North America, strong growth of the fashion industry, growing fashion consciousness, surging demand for nail services, launch of novel gel products, growing disposable incomes, and increased product innovations are driving gains in the market. Growing urbanization and expanding middle class population contribute to growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- alessandro International GmbH
- Armbruster Associates Inc.
- Chemence Ltd.
- Creative Nail Design Inc.
- Crystal Nails USA
- Keystone Research and Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Light Elegance
- Opi Products Inc.
- Shany Cosmetics Inc.
- Sheba Professional Nail Products, Inc.
- Uv-Nails
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900478/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Ultraviolet Nail Gels
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Beauty and Nail Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due
to Pandemic
COVID-19 Impact on UV Nail Gel Market
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Ultraviolet Nail Gel Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
in Future
Select Leading UV Gel Nail Polishes Globally: 2021
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Witness
Fastest Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth of the Nail Care Industry to Drive the Demand for UV
Nail Gels
Awareness about Nail Care?s Importance is Growing
Social Media?s Role in the Nail Care Market?s Growth
Long Lasting & Time Saving Products Boost Innovations
Growing Demand for Vegan Products for Nail Care
Growth of the Fashion Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth
Rising Adoption of Nail Art Decoration Drives the Need for UV
Nail Gels
Increasing Number of Nail Salons and Nail Care Services
EXHIBIT 1: The US Spending (In USD Billion) on Nail Salon
Services: 2014-2019
Growing Preference of Gel over Acrylics
Hybrid Nail Products to Witness Increased Demand
Organic UV Nail Gels Set to Drive Growth of the UV Nail Gel Market
Increasing Demand for UV Nail Gels made from Bio-Based Materials
Digital Channels to Continue Drive Market Growth
Other Technological Advancements and Innovations
Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 2: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 3: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 4: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Market Restraints
UV Lamps Used in Gel Manicure Pose Threat to Skin
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Methacrylate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Methacrylate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Methacrylate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Chemistries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Chemistries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Chemistries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylate and
Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Methacrylate and Other
Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Spain Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Russia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Australia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel
by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Australia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Table 106: India Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: India Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by Chemistry -
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
UV Nail Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel
by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail
Gel by Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
UV Nail Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for UV Nail Gel
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail
Gel by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Methacrylate and Other Chemistries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Methacrylate and Other Chemistries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for UV Nail
Gel by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for UV Nail Gel by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900478/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________