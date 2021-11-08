Global Smart Air Purifiers Market to Reach US$12.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Air Purifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900310/?utm_source=GNW
A primary factor driving growth in the air purification equipment market is the increasing consumer awareness about pollution and the number of respiratory and other diseases that it can cause. The pressing need to remove germs and fine airborne particles in residential, commercial and industrial settings is augmenting the demand for smart air purifiers. In addition, rising awareness regarding health effects and consequences of air pollution is driving various companies to develop next-generation air purifiers. The market growth is also facilitated by increasing adoption of connected home automation solutions that rely on the Internet of Things for remotely controlling and monitoring home appliances. Innovative features such as motion sensors and user friendly designs with simple programming platforms, along with the ability to control from different locations inside the home through smart connectivity is expected to drive robust demand for smart air purifiers. Some of the latest models also leverage artificial intelligence for predicting user preferences on the basis of past data. The COVID-19 pandemic has enabled air purifiers to evolve from luxury to an essential commodity.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Air Purifiers estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Smart Air Purifiers market. The dust type smart air purifiers segment is mainly driven by a rise in awareness among consumers about the negative impact of airborne dust on health. With the rapid advancements in filtration technology, air contamination has been effectively dealt with using the dust collection systems. Fume and smoke collectors are a vital component of industrial processes that create fumes or particles from welding, sanding, grinding, spraying, powder filling, and chemical applications. Fume collectors capture and filter fumes from welding, soldering, laser and plasma cutting processes.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growing product awareness, rising incidence of allergies caused by seasonal changes such as high pollen count in air, strong focus on environmental concerns, and stringent regulatory standards related to Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), among others, represent key growth drivers in developed regions. Important factors propelling growth in the Asia-Pacific region include rising levels of pollution driven by growing population, industrialization and urbanization, underpenetrated and unpenetrated nature of the market, and heightened concerns with regard to health.
High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) (Technique) Segment to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026
HEPA filters are certified to remove 99.97 percent of all airborne and ultrafine particles, including viruses, tobacco smoke, and VOCs that causes respiratory diseases. HEPA purifiers are increasingly being integrated with pre filters, and ultra violet rays to offer consumers the added benefits of odor removal, and bactericidal capabilities. Among various types of air filters, HEPA filters extend a reliable tool for filtering the air to contain the novel corona virus. HEPA filters can seamlessly capture more than 99.9% of nanoparticles, which are many times smaller than the coronavirus, in just one pass and the capability makes them most sought after in COVID-19 related air purification programs in residential and commercial sites. In the global High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) (Technique) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.08% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$910.3 Million by the year 2026.
