Manon Brouillette named Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced the appointment of Manon Brouillette to Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group effective January 1, 2022. She will succeed Ronan Dunne, who will take on the role of Strategic Advisor. Manon will report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.



“Manon brings a wealth of global expertise in consumer initiatives to Verizon, having scaled major brands with sustainable growth and exceptional customer-first experiences,” Vestberg said. “Leveraging our investment in C-band and the pending Tracfone acquisition, Manon will continue to scale our Consumer business across home and mobile. We look forward to her transformative leadership as Verizon, poised for a high-growth 5G future, continues to disrupt the industry.”

Before joining Verizon as COO and Deputy CEO in July 2021, Manon was the President and CEO of Vidéotron, a Canadian telecommunications company that provides home broadband, pay television, telephony services and wireless communications. Under her leadership, Vidéotron evolved into Canada's fastest-growing carrier and was rated the most-admired telecom for more than ten years in a row. Manon has been named among Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women and has been recognized many times for her strategic and leadership abilities. While Brouillette was on the Board of Directors for Altice, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the U.S., Altice accelerated its growth across broadband, pay television, telephony services and proprietary content.

“In the two plus decades that I have spent as a leader in this industry, there has never been a more transformative time. While we have long dreamed of the power and promise of a 5G-connected world, that vision is fast becoming our reality,” said Brouillette. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Verizon’s consumer business and capitalize on this next stage of growth as we reimagine the possibilities for supporting and serving our customers.”

Manon will be responsible for all aspects of Verizon Consumer Group’s customer-first strategy, execution and growth, including consumer marketing, products and services, retail and customer service operations as well as digital excellence.

“Ronan made an incredible mark on our company,” said Vestberg. “He led teams to new heights in customer centricity and value, spearheading strategic acquisitions as well as entirely new ways of working for and with the customer, all while providing value and inking innovative partner relationships that have transformed the industry,” Vestberg added. “We look forward to his continued support as my strategic advisor and our board representative for Yahoo.”



