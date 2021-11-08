Hofseth Biocare ASA: NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company’s premises in Kipervikgata 13, 6003 Ålesund on 3 December 2021 at 13:00 CET, for supplementary election to the Board of Directors.

All shareholders are encouraged to submit a voting proxy to the chairman of the board in lieu of attending the General Meeting in person, due to the ongoing situation with spread of Covid-19. The general meeting will be conducted as briefly as possible, and representation of the Company's Board of Directors and management will be kept to a minimum.

Please find the notice attached.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 93632966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment