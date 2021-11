PAOG Adds Bioidentical Synthetic CBD To Research Pipeline

Sandusky, OH, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company adding bioidentical synthetic CBD to its overall research initiative.

PAOG management highlights the fact that CBD extracted from hemp, as hemp legalization continues to evolve, has certainly brought the multitude of potential health benefits from CBD to light. PAOG has a number of both CBD pharmaceutical and nutraceutical developments under way. Now, PAOG will add bioidentical synthetic CBD to both its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical initiatives.

Many common over-the-counter supplements such as vitamin C and D are not organic compounds but otherwise synthetically produced in a lab. Even though they are not derived from natural resources such as fruit, they are nevertheless bioidentical to the natural compounds. Synthetic CBD can be produced the same way and the synthetic CBD has the potential of being more pure in regard to having less contaminants from the extraction process, and less presence of other and conflicting cannabinoids, in addition to being more consistent in structure (See “ Natural Versus Synthetic CBD ” to learn more)

PAOG continues to add multiple new pharmaceutical products to its development pipeline in addition to its ongoing development of its RespRx CBD pharmaceutical for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The company has been conducting an in-depth review of its current RespRx CBD pharmaceutical development project with its CRO partner, industry consultants and other pharmaceutical firms in an effort to explore various opportunities to accelerate and diversify development.

As part of the in-depth review, PAOG recently announced entertaining a partnership opportunity that could accelerate the ongoing development of its RespRx CBD.

As the in-depth review continues, PAOG has now identified derivate opportunities from its research to launch additional pharmaceutical product development projects. The identified opportunities PAOG plans to pursue have fast-track potential and are likely to result in a pharmaceutical product reaching market before RespRx.

