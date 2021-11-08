Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 21.10.31

| Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE

  

November 8, 2021                                 

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
October 31, 20218.937.085 

Gross total voting rights:
15.428.729
Net* total voting rights:
15.369.838

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31102021