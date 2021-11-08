WISeKey Joins Forces with SUNX to Make its WISe.Art NFT Platform Climate Friendly

The collaboration between WISeKey and SUNx is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement which are the main topics of discussions at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland (October 31 to November 12)

Geneva, Switzerland – November 8, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that it has joined forces with SUNx — Strong Universal Network, to make its WISe.Art NFT Marketplace platform climate-friendly and linked to the annual Climate smART Awards hosted by SUNX and Leading Cultural Destinations.

WISe.Art is the first NFT platform which due to its proprietary NFT technology, is safe (KYC & Cybersecurity), green (Carbon neutral & Menthol Protocol), smart, and provides a unique “melting pot” for traditional & crypto art, luxury good and collectible lovers.

WISeKeys’ SUNx Climate Friendly Travel NFT Marketplace platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. NFTs and platform are secured by WISeKey’s various security technology enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey’s own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous – if they so choose – while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace.

The platform also includes permanent storage of the NFTs as well as token rewards for participants in auctions, curators and other companies or individuals that contribute to the community. Users all around the globe are gradually shifting towards white-label NFT marketplace platforms with strong security because they are easy, ready to use and most importantly, the white-label NFT marketplace development platform is cybersecurity tested and cost-effective.

WISeKey is a pioneer in the area of cybersecurity. For more than two decades, WISeKey has been providing its clients with object authenticity and anticounterfeiting offerings, a technology that has been applied to art, luxury goods, and collectibles, through a holistic approach in collaboration with strategic partners from the decentralized space. The marketplaces for these services will provide a spectrum of premium and standard offerings.

“One major challenge of 2021 remains the climate crisis, which has to be tackled in different spheres, in the physical but also in the digital world, by reaching to the transaction world of the web3, namely the Blockchain sphere,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, Co-founder of SUNx said, “We are delighted to cooperate with WISeKey by using state-of-the-art technology to bring the sustainability NFT platform new to the world’s largest challenge, Climate Change Resilience, and one of the world’s largest industries, Travel and Tourism. For the past five years, in collaboration with Leading Cultural Destinations SUNx Malta has presented the “Climate smART Awards” to leading Museums and Art Galleries showcasing the importance of Climate Friendly Travel – low carbon: SDG linked: Paris 1.5. The Museum and Art world has an important intersect with Travel and Tourism, driving millions of travellers every year and we will now add NFT’s to our Climate smART Award framework. We are also delighted that WISekey will join our Climate Friendly Travel Registry, not only to make its NFT Platform Zero greenhouse gas 2050 compliant, but will also bring its technology expertise to advance Climate Friendly Travel in the consumer marketplace.

WISeKey, was the first company in the world to use dual factor authentication combined with NFT to auction a luxury watch, the company has adapted this technology to digitally sign historical pictures issuing their digital twin digitally signed by the original certificate of provenance employing this unique technology to integrate semiconductors tags powered with its VaultIC154 NFC secure element and provide brands with the ability of:

issuing a storage device comprising of a digital certificate of authenticity

checking, when required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity

modifying, when required, the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity.





About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About SUNx

SUNx (Strong Universal Network) is a legacy initiative for the late Maurice Strong Climate & Sustainability activist half a century ago. Strong was a trailblazing environmentalist who helped organize both the 1972 Stockholm and 1992 Rio UN conferences on the environment, as well as the establishment of the United Nations Environment Program. For more information visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-hjSk0rNCA&t=2s .

SUNx is an EU NGO partnered with Malta's Ministry of Tourism and Consumer Protection and it’s Tourism Authority; advocating “Climate Friendly Travel – low carbon: SDG linked: Paris 1.5 Professor Geoffrey Lipman is President of SUNx, former Executive Director IATA, first President WTTC and ex Assistant Secretary General UNWTO. He is the 2021 recipient of the Annual CREST Martha Honey Award for Responsible Tourism Leadership.

