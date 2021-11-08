Clinical Nutrition Market is Projected to Hit US$ 56.9 Billion by 2027 | AllTheResearch

PLEASANTON CA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clinical Nutrition Market is expected to reach USD 56.9 Bn by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period.

“Global Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2027” Updated report added by AllTheResearch provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period 2021-2027. Global Clinical Nutrition Market is forecast to grow at a high rate due to increasing concern associated with health & diet, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of health-conscious consumers

This report has segmented the global Clinical Nutrition market based on Route of Administration, Applications, Patient Type, and region. The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyses the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players like Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius and more.

The driving factors influencing the growth of the global clinical nutrition industry include the growing popularity of probiotics & functional food products, rising applications of clinical nutrition in ambulatory care services such as renal dialysis, nutrition support, cardiac rehabilitation & community-based intervention programs, and an upsurge for optimal nutrition management. Growing product launches, increasing collaborations of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies for research and rising adoption of post-hospital care practices & follow-ups boost the market growth.

The key players operating in the Clinical Nutrition market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Lonza Ltd

Nestlé S.A.

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

BASF SE

AYMES International Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser

Medifood International Ltd

Meditrition Inc.

J. Heinz Company.

Groupe Danone.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.

Hospira, Inc.

American Home Patient Inc.

Kendall

Key Findings:

Based on route of administration, oral route of administration dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain same dominance during forecast period owing to provide patient compliance

Based on applications, malnutrition segment held highest market share in 2020 and is expected to increase more during forecast period due to rising number of malnutrition cases among children

Based on patient type, paediatric segment contributed maximum market share in 2020 due to presence of high paediatric patient pool

Based on region, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020 and is expected to increase more during forecast period due to upsurge of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes and presence of numerous local players in the region.

The Global Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation:

Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Applications

Cancer

Malnutrition

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Patient

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Based on region, North America dominated the growth of clinical nutrition industry due to availability of huge healthcare infrastructure, registry of substantial number of immature births and presence of large volume of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth with highest CAGR due to ongoing research on development for nutritional products and availability of enormous number of aging populations boost the growth of clinical nutrition industry.

Impact of COVID19 on Clinical Nutrition Market

The covid-19 outbreak is expected to witness positive impact on the growth of clinical nutrition industry due to rise in awareness and knowledge about clinical nutrition products and increase in demand for nutritional management, specifically among pediatrics & geriatric populations. The demand for clinical nutrition products in covid-19 pandemic is expected to rise more as consumers are seeking several types of immunity-boosting supplementary products to reduce their chances of getting infected.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in clinical nutrition market

The collaboration of the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition lead to rise in developments in the clinical nutrition businesses. In addition to this, the country has witnessed to launch of clinical nutrition programs for Food and Nutrition, edging towards the enhanced demand for clinical nutrition formulae

Incursion of need for nutritional products for inpatient/outpatients after Covid-19

