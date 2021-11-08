Amazon Web Services announces $4.3B to establish cloud computing operation in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global tech giant, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced today a significant investment in Alberta’s tech and innovation ecosystem. They plan to invest up to $4.3 billion by 2037 on a new cloud computing operation in Calgary, Alberta, creating more than 950 jobs.



“There are so many reasons to be optimistic about Alberta’s tech sector. Alberta is on track for a record year in venture capital and tech investment, creating thousands of jobs and diversifying our economy. This transformative investment from Amazon Web Services clearly demonstrates Alberta is a top destination for tech investment and talent.”

- Honourable Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

“AWS has been helping Canadian organizations build in the cloud since 2006. Today, we have tens of thousands of customers in Canada. This newly announced Region in Calgary will help even more developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in Canada. This new Region is a significant investment for Calgary, and the country, and we’re proud to help energize the economy.”

- Eric Gales, General Manager, AWS Canada

“Economic development is a team sport and it was the collective effort of Team Alberta that lead to today’s announcement. The collaboration of the Government of Alberta, Calgary Economic Development, Invest Alberta and many other partners helped land a high-impact, high-value investment from one of the world’s most innovative companies and the creation of new jobs for Albertans.”

- Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta also looks forward to working with AWS on workforce retraining and upskilling to grow the talent pool in Alberta to support the cloud computing industry.

A subsidiary of Amazon, Amazon Web Services data centres span 25 geographic regions around the world. The company is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering.

