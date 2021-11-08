Opus One Gold Corp Board Announces the Appointment of Me Charles Chevrette on its Board of Directors

English French

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, Me Charles Chevrette will join Opus One Gold Corp board as an independent director.

Me Charles Chevrette is partner within the business law group the McCarthy Tétrault Montreal office. He has been a member of the Quebec Bar since 1993 and enjoys a solid reputation in Quebec in the areas of private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and governance.

With in-depth knowledge of the industry and the market as well as proven transactional know-how, Me Chevrette is well acquainted with the Quebec business community. He has first-hand experience with key institutional players and knows the specifics of their business needs.

Me Chevrette is strategic advisor to numerous Quebec companies and Canadian legal advisor to multinationals and international investors operating in Canada. His expertise in public policy is sought after, particularly in commercial and financial transactions involving government entities.

Before devoting himself to the practice of law, Me Chevrette worked in politics as the Leader of the Official Opposition office in the House of Commons and in the office of the Premier of Quebec.

Me Chevrette is also the author of several books and articles on Quebec and Canadian corporate law.

In connection with his appointment to the Board of directors, Me Chevrette has been granted 500,000 stock options under the Company’s stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years for the date of grant.

Mr. Louis Morin, CEO, states: "Opus One Gold Corp is committed at building valuable assets for its shareholders. In that respect, on behalf of our board of directors, we are very pleased to welcome Me Charles Chevrette as a new Opus One Gold Corp director. Me Chevrette has a broad experience with companies governance, and he will provide a precious help in guiding the Company through strategic moves and transactions."

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 826-1579

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com