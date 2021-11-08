NFT Genius Marks Milestone Partnership with Dapper Wallet, Debuts Gaia NFT Marketplace on Flow

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- NFT Genius, a game-changing presence in the crypto space, is making crypto industry history. The company is one of the first — if not the first — to integrate with the Dapper Wallet into its Gaia marketplace. The milestone partnership offers users of the wallet unprecedented access, ease and flexibility to take full advantage of the opportunities in the NFT market.



“No one has ever been given access to the Dapper Wallet before,” said NFT Genius CEO Jeremy Born. “We’ve been in partnership with Dapper for a while now, working to create a quality, seamless marketplace experience. We’re thrilled to announce that NBA Top shot users can now use their Dapper balance to purchase NFTs on our exclusive Gaia marketplace.

“And that accessibility extends beyond Dapper,” Born continued. “Users of other cryptocurrencies have the same ability to conduct transactions through Gaia.”

Dapper is the easiest and most secure way to buy and store all your digital assets from the groundbreaking apps and games powered by Flow.

The announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. NFT Genius just pre-released the first offerings in its newest line of NFTs — BALLERZ; the presale sold out in less than a day. The season one collection of 10,000 generative basketball NFTs debuts on Monday, Nov. 8, on the Flow blockchain. Ownership of these NFTs come with an impressive list of benefits, including access to future collections, utility across Web2 and Web3, real-world experiences and gameplay that leverages BALLERZ unique traits.

“Gaia is a completely verticalized NFT marketplace built to house some of the biggest brands, athletes, musicians and artists, creating a safe environment to house some of the world’s largest IPs,” stated Born. “The BALLERZ offering is the first in a long list of expected NFT drops.”

NFT Genius is working with some of the world’s best-known athletes and largest brands, said Born. “We are committed to facilitating an easy, secure way for them to create and sell their NFTs in an open marketplace,” he said.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are blockchain-based crypto tokens that show ownership of a particular digital or physical asset. After NFT transactions tripled last year, the sector has continued to see historic growth this year.

NFT Genius is an NFT production company known for building some of the worlds’ most iconic NFT sets including Bitcoin Origins and Rebel Rabbits. The company is backed by some of the most-respected and forward-thinking names in the investing world, including Mark Cuban, Roham Gharegozlou, Guy Oseary, Ashton Kutcher and Anthony Pompliano.

About NFT Genius

NFT Genius is a team of storytellers, technologists and innovators focused on delivering world-class digital experiences and marketplace technology to the NFT market.

For more information, visit www.NFTGenius.com

