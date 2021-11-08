Cleantech Building Materials: AMENDMENT OF LOAN FACILITY

8 November 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

AMENDMENT OF LOAN FACILITY

Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan providers, as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, to increase the size of its existing loan facility by a further €3,000,000.

Commenting, Paul Richards, Chairman of CBM said:

"We are pleased that our loan providers have agreed to increase our facility, demonstrating their confidence in our business plan. We are working hard to deliver value for all of our shareholders and look forward to making further announcements on our progress in due course."

