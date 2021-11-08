Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic data October 2021

The total number of Icelandair‘s passengers and capacity increased significantly in October 2021 compared to October 2020 with total capacity increasing to 65% and passenger numbers to 56% of pre-covid levels. Year-to-date, Icelandair passengers have reached 1.1 million in 2021.

The total number of passengers on international and domestic flights was around 206,000 compared to around 14,000 in October 2020 and 365,000 in October 2019. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 181,000 compared to around 7,500 in October 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 105,000 and from Iceland around 33,000. Via passengers were around 43,000. On time performance was 84%.

The load factor on international flights was 69% compared to 36% in October 2020 and 85% in October 2019. The load factor on flights to and from European destinations was 78% in October. Lower load factor on flights to and from North America is mainly caused by US border restrictions on European travelers. Today, November 8th, US authorities opened their borders to vaccinated European travelers. This has positively impacted bookings for the months ahead.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was just over 25,000 compared to nearly 7,000 in October 2020 and 24,000 in October 2019. The domestic network has recovered to pre-covid numbers and year-to-date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 70% compared to 2020.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 98% compared to October 2020. Freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres increased by 29% compared to October 2020 and has increased by 24% year-on-year during the first ten months of 2021.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL OCT 21 OCT 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 205,957 14,253 1,345% 1,122,775 853,315 32% Load Factor 69.0% 37.1% 31.9 ppt 63.7% 68.5% -4.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 796.0 51 1,452% 4,648 3,053 52% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 549.2 19 2,789% 2,959 2,091 42% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS OCT 21 OCT 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 104,770 3,072 3,310% 546,816 435,773 25% From market (passengers) 32,979 4,327 662% 140,030 146,309 -4% Via market (passengers) 42,960 105 40,814% 248,578 161,087 54% Number of Passengers 180,709 7,504 2,308% 935,424 743,169 26% Load Factor 68.9% 35.7% 33.2 ppt 63.6% 68.5% -4.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 785.1 47.7 1,547% 4,566.6 3,006.3 52% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 541.2 17.0 3,082% 2,902.9 2,058.6 41% Stage length (KM) 3,123 2,530 23% 3,123 2,777 12% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 84.0% 93.0% -9.0 ppt 85.0% 85.0% 0.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS OCT 21 OCT 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 25,248 6,749 274% 187,351 110,146 70% Load Factor 74.5% 55.0% 19.4 ppt 69.5% 69.2% 0.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 10.8 3.6 197% 80.9 46.7 73% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS OCT 21 OCT 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 1,184 598 98% 11,330 12,734 -11% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 12,987 10,057 29% 115,926 93,512 24%









