Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic data October 2021

| Source: Icelandair Group hf. Icelandair Group hf.

Reykjavík, ICELAND

The total number of Icelandair‘s passengers and capacity increased significantly in October 2021 compared to October 2020 with total capacity increasing to 65% and passenger numbers to 56% of pre-covid levels. Year-to-date, Icelandair passengers  have reached 1.1 million in 2021.

The total number of passengers on international and domestic flights was around 206,000 compared to around 14,000 in October 2020 and 365,000 in October 2019. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 181,000 compared to around 7,500 in October 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 105,000 and from Iceland around 33,000. Via passengers were around 43,000. On time performance was 84%.

The load factor on international flights was 69% compared to 36% in October 2020 and 85% in October 2019. The load factor on flights to and from European destinations was 78% in October. Lower load factor on flights to and from North America is mainly caused by US border restrictions on European travelers. Today, November 8th, US authorities opened their borders to vaccinated European travelers. This has positively impacted bookings for the months ahead.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was just over 25,000 compared to nearly 7,000 in October 2020 and 24,000 in October 2019. The domestic network has recovered to pre-covid numbers and year-to-date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 70% compared to 2020.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 98% compared to October 2020. Freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres increased by 29% compared to October 2020 and has increased by 24% year-on-year during the first ten months of 2021.

       
PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTALOCT 21OCT 20CHG (%)YTD 21YTD 20CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 205,95714,2531,345%1,122,775853,31532%
Load Factor69.0%37.1%31.9 ppt63.7%68.5%-4.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)796.0511,452%4,6483,05352%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)549.2192,789%2,9592,09142%
       
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTSOCT 21OCT 20CHG (%)YTD 21YTD 20CHG (%)
  To market (passengers)104,7703,0723,310%546,816435,77325%
  From market (passengers)32,9794,327662%140,030146,309-4%
  Via market (passengers)42,96010540,814%248,578161,08754%
Number of Passengers 180,7097,5042,308%935,424743,16926%
Load Factor68.9%35.7%33.2 ppt63.6%68.5%-4.9 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)785.147.71,547%4,566.63,006.352%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)541.217.03,082%2,902.92,058.641%
Stage length (KM)3,1232,53023%3,1232,77712%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)84.0%93.0%-9.0 ppt85.0%85.0%0.0 ppt
       
DOMESTIC FLIGHTSOCT 21OCT 20CHG (%)YTD 21YTD 20CHG (%)
Number of Passengers25,2486,749274%187,351110,14670%
Load Factor74.5%55.0%19.4 ppt69.5%69.2%0.3 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)10.83.6197%80.946.773%
       
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTSOCT 21OCT 20CHG (%)YTD 21YTD 20CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter1,18459898%11,33012,734-11%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)12,98710,05729%115,92693,51224%



Contact information:

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is