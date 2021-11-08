Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Cyber and Electronic Warfare Business Group President For Its Technical Solutions Division

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Grant Hagen has been named president of its Technical Solutions division Cyber and Electronic Warfare business group. He succeeds Terri Walker-Spoonhour, chief operating officer, who was serving as acting president of the business group.



“I’m confident in Grant’s vision to successfully lead our Cyber and EW team,” said Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president Technical Solutions. “With his exceptional expertise in business operations, I’m excited to see what this team can accomplish under his leadership as we continue to integrate our businesses, transform HII and accelerate national security solutions.”

Hagen has been an integral member of Technical Solutions’ leadership team the last few years, serving most recently as senior vice president of business operations. He led the strategic integration of several business acquisitions for the division and has been instrumental in the development and construction of the Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence, in Hampton, Virginia, which will open soon.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/grant-hagen.

Hagen previously served in a number of director-level positions at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division and in various leadership positions for Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, including director of programs and business development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Arkansas State University and an MBA from the College of William and Mary.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs over 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit: