IDT Welcomes BOSS Money 

Newark, NJ, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, today unveiled BOSS Money, the new brand for IDT’s popular digital international remittance service.

“BOSS Money has grown rapidly in the past few years and continues to innovate with exciting new features and more destinations around the world. To better reflect the significant changes in our service, we have updated our brand identity with a new name and next generation logo. BOSS Money succinctly encapsulates our established and trusted BOSS Revolution brand while highlighting our focus on cross-border financial transactions,” said Jessica Poverene, IDT’s EVP of Marketing.

BOSS Money remittances and IDT’s rapidly growing mobile top-up are available on the BOSS Money App. The free App has earned exceptional praise from customers, garnering 4.8 and 4.7 star ratings out of 5 on the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

First time users can try the money transfer service in the BOSS Money App for free when sending up to $300. The App also features an overview of competitors’ fees and exchange rates, enabling senders to see their savings when sending funds with BOSS Money.

IDT continues to build out its global value transfer network. BOSS Money remittances are now available from the U.S. to over 40 popular destination countries, with over 325,000 points of payment in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. IDT’s mobile top-up service now provides international top-ups to recipients in over 160 countries, representing the substantial majority of the world’s 5+ billion mobile users.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to communicate and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money branded international remittance service and BOSS Revolution branded international calling service make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

