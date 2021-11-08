DeFi Favorite SpaceDawgs Lists on CoinMarketCap

Sheridan, Wyoming, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of November 3, 2021 anyone interested in SpaceDawgs (sym: $DAWGS) can now  easily access information on the project and its token through CoinMarketCap. The  listing will help raise awareness of the coin and its community mission, and increase  exposure to and participation in the DAWGS community. 

SpaceDawgs facilitates marketing, development, charity and community engage ment features that enhance value for DAWGS holders, and provides a gateway for  investors into decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. SpaceDawgs is set to release  the DawgsWallet and DawgsCard in 2022, fusing fiat and crypto holdings for inves tors into one, easy to use, retail-ready payment and cold storage platform. The offer ings will provide hot and cold storage capabilities for a variety of digital assets,  including NFTs, enabling seeding of up to 600 different wallets. These releases will  help DAWGS owners leapfrog the current crypto-card options in the market, avoid ing friction in fiat/crypto exchange and the high gas fees prevalent in today’s crypto  market. 

SpaceDawgs, which is also listed on Uniswap, CoinGecko and LBank, has established  a partnership for cross-chain integration with a new decentralized exchange (DEX)  that will include bonus awards for liquidity providers and marketing initiatives.  

CoinMarketCap is a representative service provider that publishes information on  cryptocurrencies around the world, including a variety of real-time data on specific  tokens: market capitalization, trading volume, and the listed exchanges for each  token. With price charts easy to find and explore, CoinMarketCap is typically the first  stop for investors looking for information on their favorite tokens, making the site an  important hub for new token listings. 


For more information about SpaceDawgs: 

Website: www.spacedawgs.io

Telegram: https://t.me/SpaceDawgsCommunity

Twitter: @spacedawgstoken 

Medium: https://medium.com/@SpaceDawgs

