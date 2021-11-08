YEP, Inc. Announces the Launch of its DRIVEN Financial Program

Leawood, Kansas, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YEP, Inc., (“YEP”), an innovative sales and marketing company, announced today the launch of its DRIVEN Financial Program. With a team of highly successful 8-figure traders, under the leadership of DRIVEN president Cory Kromray, DRIVEN was developed to take the trading industry by storm. DRIVEN covers all areas of trading including Crypto, FOREX, Futures and Options, stocks, state of the art Signals APP, live trading rooms, and a comprehensive Trading Academy taught by Mr. Kromray himself. YEP members not only get to learn and start or grow their financial portfolio, but they can also use YEP’s proprietary marketing system to generate another stream of income immediately upon joining simply by sharing their unique links which are automatically generated for them upon signing up to any of YEP’s verticals

Cory Kromray, President of DRIVEN, stated “I’ve always been a firm believe that financial literacy is the missing piece to release people from the financial matrix. Launching this vertical and bringing these skills to the world through YEP is one of the most humbling experiences of my life. The mission of YEP and the pure intentions of its founders are nothing short of excellence. We’re looking forward to a record-breaking launch and more importantly helping play our part in creating change in millions of people’s lives!”

Jimmy Ezzell, YEP’s CEO said “I’m so excited to announce that we’re pre-launching DRIVEN within the YEP Family. Our quest to build the world’s greatest entrepreneurial community includes helping Entrepreneurs with their finances. Partnering up with Mr. Kromray, his talented and documented team of Traders will only lead to helping people financially with this new vertical in our company.”

About YEP, Inc.

YEP, Inc., is a Global Entrepreneurial Organization focusing on the emergence and development of entrepreneurial endeavors through professional development, product development, international partnerships, P2P & B2B initiatives. YEP has thousands of Affiliate Partners worldwide providing marketing, sales and distribution to a series of exclusive products and brands inside key global industries. YEP is a members-only entrepreneurial organization where members not only acquire access to premium education and training in all key areas of entrepreneurship but are also able to utilize YEP’s ready to use business models in various verticals and industries to start and grow their own businesses. YEPs verticals include but are not limited to: DRIVEN, Financial Education & Trading; FLUX & UTOPIX, Health & Wellness and Nano CBD; BrandValet, Brand Development & Marketing; YEP Tribe, Online Education and Personal & Professional Development; and TripValet & TripValet Incentives, Discounted Travel & Incentive Marketing. Please see www.YEPInc.com

