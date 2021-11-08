Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 01 to November 05, 2021

                    Paris, November 8th, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 01 to November 05, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 01 to November 05, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
VINCI01/11/2021FR0000125486 87 000 93,82774XPAR
VINCI02/11/2021FR0000125486 52 510 93,76767XPAR
VINCI02/11/2021FR0000125486 10 817 93,77837CEUX
VINCI03/11/2021FR0000125486 63 000 93,48280XPAR
VINCI03/11/2021FR0000125486 21 000 93,40172CEUX
VINCI03/11/2021FR0000125486 4 000 93,41845TQEX
VINCI03/11/2021FR0000125486 3 000 93,19670AQEU
VINCI04/11/2021FR0000125486 47 500 93,02803XPAR
VINCI04/11/2021FR0000125486 12 000 93,05569CEUX
VINCI04/11/2021FR0000125486 3 500 93,10119TQEX
VINCI04/11/2021FR0000125486 3 000 93,12463AQEU
VINCI05/11/2021FR0000125486 23 841 93,25244XPAR
VINCI05/11/2021FR0000125486 6 660 93,22052CEUX
VINCI05/11/2021FR0000125486 1 344 93,23667TQEX
VINCI05/11/2021FR0000125486 902 93,21975AQEU
      
  TOTAL 340 074 93,5075 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

