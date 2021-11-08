English French

Paris, November 8th, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 01 to November 05, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 01 to November 05, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 01/11/2021 FR0000125486 87 000 93,82774 XPAR VINCI 02/11/2021 FR0000125486 52 510 93,76767 XPAR VINCI 02/11/2021 FR0000125486 10 817 93,77837 CEUX VINCI 03/11/2021 FR0000125486 63 000 93,48280 XPAR VINCI 03/11/2021 FR0000125486 21 000 93,40172 CEUX VINCI 03/11/2021 FR0000125486 4 000 93,41845 TQEX VINCI 03/11/2021 FR0000125486 3 000 93,19670 AQEU VINCI 04/11/2021 FR0000125486 47 500 93,02803 XPAR VINCI 04/11/2021 FR0000125486 12 000 93,05569 CEUX VINCI 04/11/2021 FR0000125486 3 500 93,10119 TQEX VINCI 04/11/2021 FR0000125486 3 000 93,12463 AQEU VINCI 05/11/2021 FR0000125486 23 841 93,25244 XPAR VINCI 05/11/2021 FR0000125486 6 660 93,22052 CEUX VINCI 05/11/2021 FR0000125486 1 344 93,23667 TQEX VINCI 05/11/2021 FR0000125486 902 93,21975 AQEU TOTAL 340 074 93,5075

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

