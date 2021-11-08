Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs Becomes First Testing Lab in U.S. to Obtain Full Colorado Hemp Testing Laboratory Certification

San Diego, CA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs (“InfiniteCAL” or “the Company”), a full-service analytical testing lab for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today the approval of their hemp testing certification to test products produced in Colorado. InfiniteCAL will be the first testing lab in the United States to be certified for all Colorado-specific requirements, which will take full effect January 1, 2022.



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released regulations for hemp products earlier this year requiring all hemp-derived products to undergo comprehensive potency and safety testing. This certification will allow Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs to expand their current services to existing clients in Colorado as well as many new clients. In addition to its recent expansion of services to include testing capabilities for Colorado hemp products, InfiniteCAL continues to provide testing services for both the California and Michigan cannabis and hemp markets.

The Hemp Testing Laboratory Certification Process regulations are arguably among the most rigorous testing requirements mandated by any U.S. state for hemp or cannabis. Steps to certification include multiple rounds of internal and external audits and onsite inspections in addition to the paperwork required to obtain a full Hemp Testing Laboratory (HTL) certification from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) .

Founded and operated by chemists, InfiniteCAL aims to set the standard for quality cannabis testing nationwide. The Company's hemp certification coincides with the soft launch of its San Diego expansion. Notably, InfiniteCAL’s new 16,000 square foot facility allows the Company to quadruple its potential sample capacity as well as enhance the custom research and development capabilities for prospective clients.

“Obtaining the Hemp Testing Laboratory certification from CDPHE is a huge step for the team at InfiniteCAL,” Swider said. “It’s incredibly important for us to increase access to safe products for consumers in the state of Colorado, and this certification is going to help us do that. I am so proud of our team for exceeding industry requirements and consumer expectations.”

North America currently holds the highest market share for the cannabis testing market, and according to Allied Market Research, the market size is estimated to generate $2.44 billion by 2027.

About Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs

Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs offers a wide range of quality assurance in addition to state compliance testing to uphold brands to the highest standards for premium products. With state-of-the-art facilities in California, Michigan, and expansions currently underway across the United States, InfiniteCAL believes the purpose of quality assurance and compliance testing is for public safety. The Company holds scientific integrity above anything else and delivers consistent and factual results for all clients.

