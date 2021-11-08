Introducing the datAshur SD: The World's First and Only PIN Authenticated Hardware Encrypted USB Flash Drive With Removable iStorage microSD Cards

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iStorage, the award-winning and trusted global leader of PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption solutions, is delighted to unveil the future of data security with the launch of yet another ground-breaking product.

The datAshur SD is the world's first and only PIN authenticated hardware encrypted USB flash drive to incorporate removable microSD Cards.

Rather than the classic USB flash-drive design of incorporating fixed memory, the brand new datAshur SD is uniquely designed with an integrated microSD Card slot which enables consumers to use one drive with as many iStorage microSD Cards, in varying capacities, as required, ultimately offering a unique, ultra-secure and cost-effective data storage solution to securely share and scale unlimited encrypted data.

Alongside the datAshur SD is the patented iStorage datAshur SD KeyWriter application, which allows users to clone as many drives as required with the same encrypted encryption key, thereby enabling secondary drives to be cloned as backups and enabling organisations to share encrypted iStorage microSD Cards with as many authorised users of cloned datAshur SD drives as required, without compromising on data security.

For the ultimate in data security, users can keep their iStorage microSD Cards stored in a different location to the datAshur SD drive, as this will render any attempt to hack your data as virtually impossible, as access will be needed to both the datAshur SD which stores the encrypted encryption key and the iStorage microSD Card which stores the encrypted data.

All data stored on the datAshur SD is encrypted to the highest standards that iStorage is renowned for. The iStorage datAshur SD encrypts all data using a FIPS PUB 197 AES 256-bit validated encryption algorithm and is secured to military standards. In addition, the datAshur SD drive is the first and only USB flash drive alongside the iStorage datAshur PRO2 to incorporate a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor, and has a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant, tamper-proof and evident design.

The datAshur SD is IP68 certified with a protective sleeve and housing made of ruggedised extruded aluminium, meaning the drive is deemed fit enough to withstand dust, dirt, sand and will survive being submerged in 1.5m of water for 30 minutes, and can withstand the weight of a 2.7-ton vehicle.

Commenting on the launch of the datAshur SD, iStorage CEO, John Michael, notes, "As we have seen, there has been an exponential rise of cyber-attacks over the past two years which has been exacerbated by the way in which data is shared within the workplace. We are therefore delighted to provide an easy to use, scalable and economically viable solution to the market which not only offers customers the opportunity to securely encrypt an unlimited amount of data, but also provides organisations the opportunity to securely collaborate and share data without compromising data security."

The datAshur SD is priced at £69, with the iStorage microSD Cards ranging in capacities from 32GB-1TB with prices starting from £25. The datAshur SD is available to pre-order now with an anticipated shipping date of 29 November 2021. www.istorage-uk.com/product/datashur-sd

Do you want to give the datAshur SD a try without any financial obligation? iStorage offer a free 30-day evaluation for all data storage solutions, simply fill out a form on our website: https://istorage-uk.com/request-a-free-evaluation/

Press Contact:

Name: Jamie Higham

Company: iStorage Limited

Email: jamie.higham@istorage-uk.com

Contact Number: 02089916288







Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment