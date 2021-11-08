Black Owned Bos. Opens the Holiday Bos. Shop on Newbury Street on Black Friday

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well known for their Best of Boston pop-up vendor markets, local small business services and consulting agency, Black Owned Bos. is stepping into brick-and-mortar retail, and what better time to do so than the holiday season. On Black Friday 2021, Black Owned Bos. will open The Holiday Bos. Shop pop-up store on Boston's Newbury Street.

The holiday season is always a major moment for retail and small businesses, and this year, Black Owned Bos. is making it easy to "Buy Black. Buy Local." Launching on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, The Holiday Bos. Shop is a curated boutique gift shop featuring 30+ brands under one roof, offering everything from provisions to clothing and accessories, beauty products and more.

"Black Owned Bos. is committed to creating opportunities to support growth and visibility for our network of entrepreneurs and partners. The Holiday Bos. Shop is just an extension of this work," notes Jae'da Turner, Founder and Managing Director of Black Owned Bos. "Over the last year, we have been able to realize the power that lives at the intersection of community and space (physical and digital), and as a result, our network of businesses have been able to leverage our platform to generate over $500,000 in incremental sales and we hope that the Holiday Bos. Shop will be the next vehicle to reach the $1M milestone," Turner goes on to say.

"Black Owned Bos. is a great asset to the Black community in Boston, providing an opportunity for Black-owned businesses and vendors in the surrounding diverse communities to connect. Black Owned Bos. is actively supporting Black-owned businesses and giving them an opportunity to thrive in the process," said Elorm Praise Dela-Seshie, Owner of Adorn Me Africa, one of the featured brands at the Holiday Bos. Shop.

Located at 154 Newbury St. Boston, MA 02116, adjacent to Nike, Zara, Lush and other shopping destinations, featured brands inside the shop will include 100% Arabica coffees from Happy Beans Roaster, handcrafted plant-based organic desserts, savory snacks and curated food gift boxes from Nussli118, luxury skincare from Glow'd by KRS, Spiritual & Metaphysical gifts from Full Moon Botanica, size-inclusive fashions from B. Royal Boutique and much more.

Since 2020, Black Owned Bos. has hosted a Holiday Gift Guide that features a curated selection of premier brands, and the 2021 Edition of the guide has been released and many of the brands will be on display at the Holiday Bos. Shop.

A portion of the proceeds from the shop will be donated to local organizations helping families experience the joys of the season, including local toy and gift card drives.

Stop by the Holiday Bos. Shop this season starting on Nov. 26, 2021, Black Friday. Hours of operation: (Eastern Standard Time) Monday: Closed, Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday - Friday 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

About Black Owned Bos. :

Black Owned Bos. officially launched in March 2019 as a platform and resource to highlight and lift Black-owned businesses, places, spaces and the people moving the culture forward. As a business services and consulting agency, Black Owned Bos. creates spaces to amplify, incubate, and support.

Media Contact:

Jae'da Turner

Black Owned Bos.

blackownedbos@gmail.com

617-997-7097

Related Images











Image 1: Holiday Bos. Shop





Holiday Bos. Shop on Newbury Street presented by Black Owned Bos.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment