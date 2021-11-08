Hudson Ferris Announces Xaira Ferrara Returning to the Firm as Executive Director Leading Client Services Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundraising consulting firm Hudson Ferris welcomed one of New York City's leading fundraising professionals to its senior team this week. Xaira Ferrara, known for creating impact across the philanthropic, nonprofit, and social impact spheres, officially joins the team as its new Executive Director. She is responsible for overseeing their growing team of fundraising professionals and launching a business initiative poised to transform talent development industry-wide. Xaira brings over 15 years of fundraising expertise from well-established organizations including The National Institute for Reproductive Health, Acumen Fund, and Uncharted, where she specialized in major gifts, operational growth, and stakeholder engagement.

"We are thrilled to have Xaira return to Hudson Ferris during this exciting growth phase," said Edward Liebman, Founding Partner at Hudson Ferris. "With Xaira's skills and experience, we look forward to expanding our capacity to provide clients with customized fundraising strategies, boots-on-the-ground support, and superb prospect research while offering our unparalleled simulated solicitation trainings nationwide."

"I couldn't be happier to join Ed and his team at such an important time," said Xaira Ferrara. "Ed and I have been colleagues for many years, and I'm looking forward to playing a key role in catapulting their service offerings and trainings to the next level."

Hudson Ferris provides solutions-driven strategies and tactical staffing support to nonprofit organizations across a variety of sectors and sizes. The firm has expanded significantly over the past few years to meet the evolving needs of the nonprofit community. The firm's strategic planning, fundraising execution, and immersive trainings have garnered worldwide recognition.

ABOUT HUDSON FERRIS

Hudson Ferris is a boutique fundraising firm based in New York City with a combined 40 years of professional development experience. The firm is known for creating highly customized strategies designed to help nonprofits access new funding sources, problem solve, and achieve sustainability.

Hudson Ferris ensures efficiency in every engagement by identifying the shortest route to the funding. There are many fundraising consultancies that will tell you how to fundraise, but Hudson Ferris actually goes out and does it for you. The firm bolsters fundraising outcomes at every level by implementing high-level strategies, providing added staff capacity, launching new campaigns and initiatives, and solving specific fundraising challenges. The team's winning approach also enables nonprofit leaders to successfully build new relationships and close gifts.

Their goal is always to ensure clients realize a quick return on their investment, so they can sustain their programs, hire in-house development staff, and advance to the next level in their organization's growth trajectory.

https://hudsonferris.com

