NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 November 2021 at 20:00



NoHo Partners Plc’s Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022



NoHo Partners Plc will publish the 2021 financial statements bulletin on Thursday 17/02/2022 approximately at 8:15 am.



NoHo Partners Plc’s 2021 financial statements and annual report will be published during week 11.



The financial reports for 2022 will be published as follows:



Interim report for January-March on Tuesday 10/05/2022 approximately at 8:15am

Half-year report for January-June on Tuesday 9/08/2022 approximately at 8:15am

Interim report for January-September on Tuesday 8/11/2022 approximately at 8:15am



NoHo Partners Plc's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 27/04/2022. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately at a later date.



NoHo Partners observes a silent period of 3 weeks before the publication of financial results.



The financial reports will be published in Finnish and English.



Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi