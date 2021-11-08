NCTC and Qwilt Launch Joint Initiative to Upgrade NCTC Member Networks with Next Generation Content Delivery Technology and Services

News Summary



NCTC and Qwilt have partnered to offer NCTC members CDN technology and services from Qwilt

Qwilt’s award winning CDN solution will help NCTC members support increasing streaming demand within their networks with high quality content delivery while reducing costs to scale network capacity

NCTC and Qwilt are offering a CDN upgrade to qualifying NCTC members along with a revenue share of future content delivery services

Qwilt’s CDN solution is based on Open Caching from the Streaming Video Alliance

LENEXA, Kan. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCTC and Qwilt today announced the launch of their joint initiative to upgrade NCTC member networks across the United States with Qwilt’s CDN technology and services based on Open Caching.

NCTC and Qwilt are offering this CDN upgrade to qualifying NCTC members. The upgrade includes Qwilt-provided CDN hardware installed in NCTC member networks as well as Qwilt software and cloud services. Qwilt’s CDN service offers open APIs to content publishers so every NCTC member that deploys this solution will be federated together by Qwilt’s cloud service into a unified CDN, making onboarding for content providers simple. Major content providers have already expressed their support for Open Caching as an attractive model for content delivery and a solution they will use to meet their content delivery requirements in NCTC member networks.

Qwilt’s innovative model for content delivery, taking hold with service providers around the world, is based on Open Caching which was developed by the Streaming Video Alliance through a multi-year collaboration across the streaming ecosystem. Qwilt’s solution has already been deployed by major service providers around the world and has been operational for many years, providing high quality delivery of content for some of the world’s largest streaming platforms.

“In an ever-changing business climate, it’s important for NCTC to bring cutting edge supplier partners to our members and Qwilt is just that. Qwilt’s unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software will help our members address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and position them for their current and future customer needs.” Said Lou Borrelli, CEO NCTC.

“NCTC’s goal is to bring the most impactful technology solutions and offers to our membership,” said Jared Baumann, VP Technology Innovation, NCTC. “Our strategic partnership with Qwilt will not only help our members to deliver content in the most efficient manor, but it also turns the tables by allowing our operators to now monetize the traffic that their networks are carrying.”

“The way we consume video has changed, and content delivery must change with it,” said Alon Maor, CEO and Co-founder of Qwilt. “Our shared vision is to help NCTC members enable Open Caching in their networks as a core component of their broadband infrastructure. Together with NCTC, we will help their members establish a content delivery platform that will serve as a foundation for today’s applications and new experiences coming in the future.”

Supporting resources:

About NCTC

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software and cloud solutions help Internet Service Providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt’s cloud managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure, and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, Self-Driving Cars and IoT. This low latency Edge Cloud architecture enables a high-quality streaming experience for consumers on a massive scale. A growing number of the world’s leading cable, telco and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud applications.

Qwilt is a Founding Member of the Streaming Video Alliance and a leader of the Open Caching industry movement. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker, and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at Qwilt. Follow us on Twitter @Qwilt.

Open Caching Architecture from the Streaming Video Alliance

Cisco and Qwilt’s content delivery solution is based on Open Caching specifications developed and approved by the Streaming Video Alliance (SVA), an industry forum with over 80 members, during the last five years. The SVA’s Open Caching Working Group, Co-Chaired by Qwilt, brings the streaming ecosystem together to create a new model for content delivery within internet service provider (ISP) networks. This Open Caching industry initiative is driven by beliefs that building and operating content delivery technology closer to consumers will improve streaming quality and increase network capacity.