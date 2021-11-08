Avoid Holiday Hassles and Food Shortages with Dream Dinners Meal Kits

Turkey, Other Favorites Now Available from Coast-to-Coast



Gift cards ideal for holiday giving

Photos and sample kits are available for review

SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, the original meal prep company, is now taking orders for holiday meal kits, including a Thanksgiving feast, as well as Christmas brunch and dinner. Visit www.DreamDinners.com to view the current menu and prices for up to twenty easy-to-prepare family friendly menu items.

For nearly 20 years, savvy holiday hosts have relied on Dream Dinners to make family entertaining easy. Until recently Dream Dinners meals were only offered in select cities. Now they are available in 48 of the 50 U.S. states at local assembly kitchens, through home delivery and on the DoorDash Marketplace.

The only meal prep franchise solely focused on families, Dream Dinners offers an expansive, kid-approved menu. Kits are prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen, eliminating planning, shopping, chopping and waste. Cooking most meals takes as little as 30 minutes.

This year’s holiday menu features:

Thanksgiving Bundle - Roasted turkey with French onion green bean casserole, holiday mashed potatoes and savory stuffing – it’s enough goodness to feed eight to 10 guests. Use discount code TURKEY to save $20 on home delivery orders.

Christmas Brunch Bundle - Breakfast Sausage Frittata, Raspberry Cream French Toast and Country Breakfast Potatoes.

Honey Pecan Pork Tenderloin with Cranberry Applesauce – Pork tenderloin marinated in garlic and honey, coated in a crunchy pecan crust and served with cranberry applesauce. Available in November.

Pork Tenderloin Wellington – Tender pork is topped with creamy herbed cheese and wrapped in puff pastry. Available in December.

With concerns that turkeys and other holiday staples may be in short supply, Dream Dinners customers can rest easy, knowing that their tables will be bountiful. Dream Dinners is serviced by Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company. As kits are frozen, orders can be placed now while supplies are plentiful.

Along with meals perfect for holiday family feasts, Dream Dinners November and December menus include items such as new Dynamite Shrimp with Jasmine Rice, Slow Cooked Lasagna Soup and Mini Chicken Pot Pies.

Of course, food makes a great gift, especially when less work is involved preparing it. Dream Dinners meals and gift cards are ideal for holiday giving. Purchase them at https://dreamdinners.com/gift.

Local kitchen and DoorDash availability and pricing may vary.

About Dream Dinners, the Original Meal Kit Company™

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen until cooked. They are available in the Continental United States at one of 69 retail kitchens, through Dream Dinners’ home delivery service and on the DoorDash Marketplace.

Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com and www.dreamdinnersfranchise.com.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d014e134-e767-4ee9-80fd-f06cdbb535e5