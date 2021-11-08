Inflatable Party Magic Offers Photo Booth Rentals For Holiday Events in Dallas

Dallas, TX , Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic has unveiled brilliant offers on Photo Booth Rentals for holiday events that create beautiful memories, which will be remembered for a long time.

Inflatable Party Magic has been providing Party Rentals and supplies to residents and offices of DFW and surrounding areas since 2002. It is renowned for its best quality offerings that become the life of every party. Moreover, its rentals ranging from inflatables to tables and chairs are safe and comfortable for revelers to use. In fact, they are considered the perfect recipe for a magical event by clients in the area.



Inflatable Party Magic Offers Photo Booth Rentals

And now to ensure that they have all the fun through the holiday season, Inflatable Party Magic has added the popular photo booths into the mix. Photo booths have become a rage in recent times, and are often a permanent fixture at weddings and special events. Now people of Fort Worth and surrounding areas can make the most out of them for their holiday events that will be the talk of the town.

For starters, they are perfect for family as well as office events. The iPad photo booth offered by the company is a lot of fun and convenient to use as well. When people are ready to strut their stuff in their coolest costumes, they want to be clicked and remembered. Photographs are a great way to relive the fun moments spent in the company of friends, family, and colleagues during the holiday season.

Inflatable Party Magic has made it possible for party hosts and revelers to grab fun props and act for the camera. The photo booth comes with 8’ x 10’ professional backdrops and clients have the option of choosing two of them. Interestingly, they also get props for the photo booth to ensure that fun never stops. People can be as creative as they want and take pictures to their hearts fill.

Those in DFW, Arlington, and other neighboring areas looking to add an extra dash of fun to their holiday events will find these photo booths quite appealing. They are easy and safe to use for everyone. Moreover, they are convenient, because people can get their pictures sent to them after the event. They can be shared on corporate websites to family groups and more, to spread the holiday cheer further.

These Photo Booth Rentals by Inflatable Party Magic are also reasonably priced. Starting at only $300.00 for two hours. Fun, inviting, and reasonably priced; these photo booths are just perfect for the holiday season.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic is an 18-year-old family-owned and operated company offering premier rentals and top-notch customer service. They currently serve customers in all major towns and cities of Johnson County, Ellis County, Hood County, and Tarrant County Texas.

Inflatable Party Magic

Address: 2852 W FM 4, Cleburne, TX 76033

Phone: 817-800-8618

Website: https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/





