Proactive news headlines including Tesla, MGX Minerals, Bragg Gaming, Clean Air Metals, Harbor Custom Development and CytoDyn

New York , Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Recruiter.com sees monthly Recruiter Index improve for a second month click here
- The Valens Company closes C$54.3M acquisition of Citizen Stash Cannabis in all-stock deal click here
- CULT Food Science announces strategic investment in UK-based 3D Bio-Tissues Limited click here
- Trillion Energy International announces upcoming shareholder vote to move company to Canada click here
- Benchmark Metals intersects high-grade gold and silver mineralization at Cliff Mid Zone at flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver project click here
- Vendetta Mining releases positive new drill results from the Zone 5 drill program at its Pegmont lead-zinc project in Australia click here
- MGX Minerals announces preliminary magnesium fuel specification parameters for Mg/CO2-type rockets click here
- Karora Resources confirms record 3Q gold output on “strong” operational performance click here
- American Battery Technology wins $2M USABC contract for demonstration of integrated lithium-ion battery recycling technologies click here
- Empower says its subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory commences first coronavirus vaccine drive-through service in Dallas, Texas click here
- Bragg Gaming sees 3Q revenue rise by 9.9% and lifts guidance as its newest markets perform above expectations click here
- Group Eleven Resources reveals strongest drill results to date at Caricklittle prospect on the PG West project in Ireland click here
- Harbor Custom Development enters contract to sell 30 developed lots in Horseshoe Bay, Texas for over $6M click here
- Ascendant Resources signs definitive mining concession contract for its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal click here
- NEXE announces partnership with Crew Marketing Partners to drive sales through targeted awareness campaigns click here
- Tribe Property Technologies completes acquisition of rental management assets from NAI Commercial Okanagan click here
- Mindset Pharma announces poster presentation on lead candidate at Society for Neuroscience meeting click here
- Safe-T Group announces boost to iShield consumer cybersecurity product with advanced ransomware protection capabilities click here
- Aurion Resources inks deal to option its Silaskaira property in Finland to Kinross Gold click here
- Q BioMed bolsters commercialization of Strontium89 with EVERSANA partnership click here
- Heritage Cannabis announces record 4Q sales as it moves towards positive cash flow click here
- NorthWest Copper finds new copper-gold porphyry at East Niv, BC with first drill campaign there click here
- CytoDyn submits Breakthrough Therapy designation application to FDA for leronlimab as a treatment for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer click here
- Clean Air Metals appoints Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association to its board click here
- Fobi closes acquisition of PassWallet assets from Quicket, with an increase of 1.28 million downloads in a month click here
- First Cobalt unveils plans to create North America's only battery materials park and a name change to Electra Battery Materials Corp click here
- Bam Bam discovers new copper porphyry at Majuba Hill project click here
- Elon Musk set to sell large Tesla stake after Twitter poll click here
- BioSig Technologies installs its PURE EP system at renowned Boston medical center click here
- Mirasol Resources identifies porphyry copper alteration system at its Rubi project in Chile click here
- Water Tower Research appoints ex-Greenwich Associates executive Charlie Phippen as COO click here
