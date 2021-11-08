Dickey’s Honors America’s Heroes with Free Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ this Veterans Day

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's been 80 years since WWI Veteran Travis Dickey founded the very first Dickey's Barbecue Pit. Ever since that day in 1941, the Texas-style barbecue brands commitment to saluting our nation's heroes has remained steadfast. That's why on Thursday, Nov. 11, Dickey's is giving away a FREE Pulled Pork Sandwich* to veterans who use the code VETFREE. Veterans can redeem the offer in-store for carryout and online for pickup all day at their nearest Dickey's.

Dickey’s support for military personnel doesn’t stop there. From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door.

“Supporting veterans dates all the way back to Dickey’s inception,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Even as 80 years have passed, honoring those who have bravely fought for our nation is still ingrained at our brand’s core. We’re proud to commemorate America’s heroes nationwide through two different special offers this Veterans Day.”

To honor Mr. Dickey and his service along with all veterans, the company is also reimbursing all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner/Operators for the cost of the pulled pork sandwiches distributed on Veterans Day.

