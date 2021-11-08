Otter House Recovery Now Open And Accepting New Residents For Men’s Sober Living Home In Asheville, NC

Asheville,, NC , Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter House Recovery is now open and accepting new residents for its men’s Sober Living home in Asheville, NC to offer them the benefits of its impeccable 12-step program.

The home came into existence with the mission of offering a safe and supportive environment who struggle with drug abuse for varied reasons. Otter House Recovery is designed with the aim of providing a safe, fun, program-oriented setting that encourages residents to not only live a life free of drugs and alcohol but also flourish by finding a purpose and progressing in different fields.



Otter House Recovery Home

To help residents develop healthy behaviors during recovery, Otter House Recovery relies on its well-trained and friendly staff, many of whom are active members of Asheville Sober Living recovery community. These staff members from diverse professional backgrounds and certifications have years of experience behind them. That’s why residents and their loved ones can be rest assured that their wellness and recovery is in good hands.

Its 12 step recovery program also includes healthy boundaries that equip residents with coping skills and fill them with confidence for Sober Living in the future. There are house rules that offer them structure that is crucial during recovery and after. Interestingly Otter House Recovery also offers support to family members who are affected due to their loved one’s addiction. Family weekends enable healthy communications that are vital.

Some of the hallmarks of the renowned Recovery Home include:

Weekly random drug tests and daily breathalyzers, which keep the residents on the road to recovery grounded.

Licensed and qualified professionals conduct group meetings three times a week, which allow residents to share and progress.

All clients also get assistance during security employment. They get coaching for interviews and help with resume building.

House residents take on responsibilities on a daily basis and learn independent living skills that benefit them in the future.

Every resident is actively involved in the 12-step program where they are in close contact with sponsors and help others with recovery too.

Otter House Recovery believes that Sober Living can be fun as well. That’s why it organizes a wide range of activities including visits to Appalachian Ski Mountain.

Parents can stay on top of things as they receive contact information for the director and owner of the home. The program director also updates family members every week.

Warm, friendly, transparent, built on the foundation of a 12 step program and guided by experts in the field, Otter House Recovery is a safe, fun, and purpose-building environment for young men caught in the vicious trap of addiction.

About Otter House Recovery

Otter House Recovery Home set in the serene Appalachian Mountains has been created to offer a safe and supportive environment for young men struggling with drug abuse. Built on the foundation of the 12-step program it has helped many young men on their road to recovery.

Media Contacts:

URL: https://otterhouserecovery.com/

Email: otterhouserecovery@icloud.com

Phone: (770) 313-3821

Admissions Coordinators: Nick McGrory & Jamie White

Address: 215 Erwin Hills Rd Asheville, NC 28806





