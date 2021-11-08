Yara share purchases and mandatory notification of trades

Oslo, 8 November 2021: Yara has today purchased a total of 17,732 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 462.5448 per share linked to the Short-Term Incentive Program.



The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives as part of the Short-Term Incentive Program. As described in Yara’s consolidated financial statements for 2020 (section 8.2 Executive Management remuneration) it was decided that the Short-Term Incentive payout for 2020 would not be paid out in cash, but invested by the individual members of the Group Executive Board into Yara shares, to further align incentives through reinvestment in the company.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 3,507 shares.

EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO Lars Røsæg bought 1,985 shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 1,594 shares.

EVP Farming Solutions Terje Knutsen bought 1,912 shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 1,248 shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 1,769 shares.

EVP and General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,748 shares.



Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.





Contact:



Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

