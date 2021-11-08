Museum of Public Relations to Hold Industry's First-Ever Event to Honor Native Americans in Communications

New York City, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Native American communications professionals will discuss the growing importance of their roles in community relations, tribal communications, public affairs and health communications at a free event Nov. 11, 6-8pm ETC over Zoom, and broadcast over the CommPro network. This is the first time the industry has ever paid tribute to Native Americans in our field.

Keynote speaker will be Mark Trahant, editor of Indian Country Today, the leading online source of news for the Native American community. Moderator will be Catherine Hernandez Blades, senior vice president, Communications for SAIC. Panelists represent tribes throughout North America, including in Alaska and Canada.

"It is critical for our industry to begin recognizing the important work of our indigenous colleagues, and we're thankful that during this year's Native American Heritage Month, we are finally able to produce such an event," said Shelley Spector, founder, Museum of Public Relations. "As the misrepresentation of Native Americans continues to be so flagrant in sports, film, and consumer products-- not to mention in the history books-- it's more important than ever for us to work together to help erase these degrading stereotypes from our popular culture."

Spector says she hopes that the event will inspire more indigenuous students and young professionals will seek careers in public relations. She also hopes that the event will "finally" put Native Americans on the industry's DEI agenda, and become recognized as important members of the greater PR community.

For registration and sponsor info: https://www.prmuseum.org/111121-the-growing-role-of-native-americans-in-public-relations



