Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products: Economy Continues to Show Resiliency With Strong October Jobs Report

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The October jobs report came in at 531,000, a number that exceeded expectations.

Jobs increased across industry sectors, including leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing.

“This is great news for the economy and the people who returned to the job market,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “It is also positive news once again for manufacturers that are planning product launches in the coming months.”

Gould said brands should welcome the news that manufacturing and warehousing jobs showed strong jobs growth.

“Manufacturers are ramping up, increasing inventory, while warehouses are adding workers because more companies are using their storage facilities,” Gould said.

The Labor Department also revised upward job growth for August and September by 235,000 jobs. The two-month period now shows a combined 795,000, which changes the thrust of earlier reports that job growth had slowed down.

“Our economy continues its return to pre-pandemic levels,” he said. "Brands launching products now are introducing them to consumers in an economy that continues an upward trend.

“When you take the latest job numbers, it reinforces the estimates that project strong sales numbers for the holiday season,” he added.

Gould’s company, NPI, works with health and wellness brands that want to launch products in the U.S.

Brands turn to Gould because he developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which offers all the services, such as logistics, regulatory compliance, marketing, and sales, that are needed in a product launch.

“My ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform is a turnkey, one-stop-shop that allows brands to rely on NPI for every stage of the product launch,” he said.

Because of changing shopping habits caused by COVID-19, NPI expanded its e-commerce division.

“People are buying everything online now,” Gould said. “Brands need a stronger digital presence than ever before.”

Gould was an early advocate for online sales because of his experience with Amazon’s new health and wellness category in the early 2000s.

“I led a ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ that placed more than 100 brands and even more products onto the new virtual shelves of Amazon,” Gould said, adding that the other two-thirds of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” were Jeff Fernandez, who was on the team building the category from the ground up, and Kenneth E. Collins, who then worked for Muscle Foods.

“We made a great team that worked well together, which is why Jeff is now NPI’s president, and Ken is our executive vice president,” Gould said. “Together, we have the experience brands can rely on.”

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

