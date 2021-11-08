Cytokinetics Announces Two Presentations at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced two presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021, taking place online from November 13, 2021 – November 15, 2021, including the presentation of additional results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) assessing the effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on stroke in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and the presentation of preclinical data relating to a cardiac troponin activator that is a closely related analog to CK-3828136 (CK-136).



Session Title: Rapid Fire Secondary Trial Analyses in Heart Failure

Presentation Title: The Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil on Stroke in Patients With Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction in GALACTIC-HF

Presenter: John Teerlink, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, Director of Heart Failure, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Executive Committee Chair, GALACTIC-HF

Date: November 13, 2021

Session Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM – 11:38 AM ET

The following presentation will be available on demand for registered attendees beginning on November 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET.

Session Title: Insights About Pharmacologic Therapy and Medical Management

Presentation Title: A Novel Small Molecule Troponin Activator Increases Cardiac Contractile Function Without Negative Impact on Energetics or Diastolic Function

Presenter: Ivan Luptak, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine

