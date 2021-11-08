California’s Foothill Transit adds 13 hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer; follow on marks largest fuel cell fleet in North America

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) has received an additional contract from Foothill Transit for 13 zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) funds.



This addition to Foothill Transit’s initial order of 20 fuel cell-electric buses, announced in October, now establishes North America’s largest fleet of hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses.

Foothill Transit is based in West Covina, California, operating one of the largest fleets of electric buses in America and providing fixed-route service in the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys. Foothill Transit is a leader in deploying zero-emission bus ("ZEB") technology in the United States, and is focused on rebuilding pre-pandemic ridership of 12.5 million trips per year through ZEB mobility.

“The zero-emission momentum created by Foothill Transit is undeniable, and we are proudly enabling the agency’s pursuit of sustainability through our long-range hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “This is yet another example of the robust approach needed to deploy zero-emission mobility at scale and entrenches NFI’s leadership in EVs and infrastructure that make it happen. With over 400 vehicles delivered or on order with Foothill Transit, we look forward to expanding the carbon-free footprint in California as we create more livable communities together.”

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ orders are in addition to two of NFI’s Alexander Dennis E500 battery-electric double deck buses recently delivered to Foothill Transit.

“Our Xcelsior CHARGE H2 buses, developed by leveraging years of experience producing hydrogen fuel cell buses, are a game changer for North American operators,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “These buses – which can travel up to 350 miles on a single refueling – not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but also deliver extended range, fast fill times, and no reduction in performance from beginning to end of life.”

“Foothill Transit’s goal of launching a fully zero-emissions fleet isn’t possible without the innovative efforts of bus manufacturers like New Flyer,” said Doran Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, Foothill Transit. “Adding hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to our fleet strengthens our ability to bring reliable and sustainable transportation to Los Angeles County.”

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ is a battery-electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source and range extender, requiring only 6-20 minutes to refuel. Fuel cell-electric technology is fully zero-emission and an innovative way to obtain extended-range operation similar to existing transit vehicles. Built on New Flyer's proven Xcelsior® platform, the Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ can save 85 to 135 tons of greenhouse gas per year from tailpipe emissions compared to a diesel bus. For more information, visit newflyer.com/chargeh2.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

