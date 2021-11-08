LAWSUIT FILED: HYZON MOTORS Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/hyzn.



What is this all about?

On October 6, 2021, Iceberg Research issued a report alleging previously undisclosed financial trouble at the main customer of Hyzon Motors parent company, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte, Ltd. This new revelation follows another recently issued report by Blue Orca Capital alleging that the largest customer of Hyzon Motors appears to be a fake Chinese shell company.

Previously, shares of Hyzon Motors stock fell over 20% when markets opened on September 28, 2021. Today, shares fell another 5% following the release of the second report.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Hyzon Motors stock between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is November 29, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

