Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Adam Levy as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the appointment of Adam Levy, Ph.D., MBA, as senior vice president of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, effective today.



Dr. Levy brings more than 20 years of experience to Turning Point, including a strong background in investor relations, corporate strategy and communications. Prior to joining Turning Point, he served as executive vice president of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Ziopharm Oncology. Previously, Dr. Levy served as executive director of Investor Relations and head of Corporate Strategy for Gilead Sciences. He has also held senior level and executive positions at Alexion, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, and Pfizer Animal Health (now Zoetis). Dr. Levy was also previously a consultant at McKinsey & Company, serving clients in their Healthcare practice. He holds a B.S. degree in Genetics and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

In addition, the company announced that Scott Lipman, MBA, has been appointed to the newly created position of chief of staff. Mr. Lipman joined Turning Point in early 2020 and has played an integral role on the business development and strategy, and investor relations teams at the company. He most recently served as senior director of Corporate and Business Development. Prior to joining Turning Point, Mr. Lipman worked in Healthcare Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs, where he advised management teams on a range of strategic financial matters, executed financings as well as M&A transactions. He also has worked as a management consultant at ZS Associates, advising biopharma clients on a range of strategic issues, including commercial planning, lifecycle planning, and business development and licensing. Mr. Lipman holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I am excited with the appointments of Adam and Scott, as we work towards our vision to be the leader in precision oncology,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and CEO. “Adam brings a broad range of investor relations and corporate strategy experience across large and small cap biopharma companies that will benefit Turning Point as we continue to advance our pipeline. I also look forward to working closely with Scott in his new role as chief of staff.”

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes elzovantinib, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point Therapeutics’ business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 9, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.