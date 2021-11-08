Seacoast Banking Again Named Best Banks to Work For

STUART, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking (“Seacoast”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2021. This is the second consecutive year that Seacoast was selected for this award. This distinction recognizes an outstanding leadership team that continually puts its employees first and makes having a collaborative workplace a top priority.



“We’re proud to receive this honor as one of the Best Banks to Work For,” said Chuck Shaffer, President and CEO of Seacoast Bank. “This distinction is a direct reflection of our remarkable team that works together each day to exemplify our mission of improving the lives of our customers and enhancing the communities where we live and work.”

“Being named a ‘Best Bank to Work For’ again this year is a testament to the collaboration, teamwork, and commitment to excellence that our team of talented associates demonstrates every day,” said Dan Chappell, chief human resources officer at Seacoast Bank.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step consists of an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

