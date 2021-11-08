CarLotz Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record Revenue of $68.0 million in the Third Quarter, Increasing 128% versus Last Year



Retail Unit Sales Grew 58% to 2,490

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 128% to $68.0 million from $29.8 million in the same period in 2020

Retail unit sales were 2,490 compared to 1,571 in the prior year period, an increase of 58%

Retail GPU was $939. Adjusted retail GPU, excluding the increase in the inventory reserve, was $1,315.

Net Loss attributable to common shareholders was $(3.5) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, versus $(0.5) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA was $(22.8) million compared to $(0.6) million in the third quarter of 2020



“We are pleased with our record third quarter revenue of $68.0 million, representing growth of 128% and driven by a 58% increase in retail unit sales, a 190% increase in finance and insurance revenue, and more than doubling our hub locations versus last year,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “I am encouraged by this performance while navigating the impact of the ongoing chip shortage on our core consignment business model.”

Mr. Bor continued, “While the chip shortage has caused a disruption to our consignment business model, we are focused on maximizing returns on the significant investments we have made this year, leveraging the assets we already have in place, and offering the best customer experience in the industry, all while building awareness of the CarLotz brand and what consignment means. We firmly believe in our long-term consignment business model and the opportunity to provide value to our corporate sourcing partners and retail buyers and sellers.”

Outlook

The Company expects sequential quarterly improvement in retail units sold and retail GPU in Q4.

The Company will continue to open new hubs in 2022, although fewer than in 2021.

As a result of the continued disruption caused by the chip shortage and the corresponding lack of visibility into the wholesale market and commercial vehicle sourcing, the Company is not providing additional financial outlook information for fiscal 2021 at this time.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz’ expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz’ filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our geographic expansion plans. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,504 $ 2,208 Restricted cash 214 605 Marketable securities – at fair value 143,460 1,032 Accounts receivable, net 8,833 4,132 Inventories 58,142 11,202 Other current assets 9,201 6,679 Total Current Assets 277,354 25,858 Marketable securities – at fair value 2,432 — Property and equipment, net 15,516 1,868 Capitalized website and internal-use software costs, net 12,555 — Lease vehicles, net 877 173 Other assets 4,566 299 Total Assets $ 313,300 $ 28,198 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) ​ Current Liabilities: ​ Long-term debt, current $ 397 $ 6,370 Floor plan notes payable 24,284 6,039 Accounts payable 9,824 6,283 Accrued transaction expenses — 6,052 Accrued expenses 10,902 3,563 Accrued expenses – related party — 5,082 Other current liabilities 638 256 Total Current Liabilities 46,045 33,645 Long-term debt, less current portion 8,706 2,999 Redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — 2,832 Earnout shares liability 17,663 — Merger warrant liability 14,231 — Other liabilities 1,061 1,959 Total Liabilities 87,706 41,435 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) — — Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock: ​ ​ Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 stated value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; after recapitalization there are no preferred shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): ​ Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 113,707,013 and 58,621,042 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 11 6 Additional paid-in capital 285,423 20,779 Accumulated deficit (59,740 ) (34,037 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (100 ) 15 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value; after recapitalization there are no treasury shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 225,594 (13,237 ) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 313,300 $ 28,198





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share and share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: ​ ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle sales $ 56,284 $ 26,694 $ 150,897 $ 71,388 Wholesale vehicle sales 8,989 2,088 18,217 7,124 Finance and insurance, net 2,639 910 5,973 2,697 Lease income, net 129 101 334 373 Total Revenues 68,041 29,793 175,421 81,582 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation) 66,017 26,217 167,207 72,805 Gross Profit 2,024 3,576 8,214 8,777 Operating Expenses: ​ ​ ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative 24,780 4,147 63,039 11,136 Stock-based compensation expense 3,447 — 49,114 37 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,214 78 1,692 269 Management fee expense – related party — 63 2 195 Total Operating Expenses 29,441 4,288 113,847 11,637 Loss from Operations (27,417 ) (712 ) (105,633 ) (2,860 ) Interest Expense 650 104 1,009 360 Other Income, net ​ Change in fair value of merger warrants liability 12,111 — 24,794 — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — 333 — 962 Change in fair value of earnout shares 12,565 — 56,621 — Other income (expense) (85 ) (6 ) (476 ) 58 Total Other Income, net 24,591 327 80,939 1,020 Loss Before Income Tax Expense (3,476 ) (489 ) (25,703 ) (2,200 ) Income tax expense — 3 — 12 Net Loss $ (3,476 ) $ (492 ) $ (25,703 ) $ (2,212 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 113,707,013 58,621,041 109,447,939 58,621,041





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share and share data) ​ Nine Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2021 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (25,703 ) $ (2,212 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities ​ ​ Depreciation – property and equipment 1,623 148 Amortization and accretion - marketable securities 1,712 — Depreciation – lease vehicles 69 121 Loss on disposition of property and equipment — — Loss (Gain) on marketable securities — (13 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 85 5 Stock-based compensation expense 49,114 37 Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability (24,794 ) — Change in fair value of historic warrants liability — (30 ) Change in fair value of earnout shares (56,621 ) — Amortization of debt issuance costs and stock warrant — 18 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — (962 ) Unpaid interest expense on capital lease obligations 199 — Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts receivable (4,786 ) 290 Inventories (46,774 ) (602 ) Other current assets (8,414 ) (247 ) Other assets (4,267 ) 28 Accounts payable 3,541 893 Accrued expenses 5,441 771 Accrued expenses – related party (229 ) 75 Other current liabilities 382 (115 ) Other liabilities (753 ) 756 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (110,175 ) (1,039 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities ​ ​ Purchase of property and equipment (6,766 ) (37 ) Capitalized website and internal-use software costs (11,511 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (359,381 ) (999 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 212,823 53 Purchase of lease vehicles (939 ) (76 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (165,774 ) (1,059 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities ​ ​ Issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock — — Payments made on long-term debt and capital leases (51 ) (7 ) Advance from holder of marketable securities 4,722 — Repayment of advance from marketable securities (4,722 ) — PIPE Issuance 125,000 — Merger financing 309,999 — Payment made on accrued dividends (4,853 ) — Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz (62,693 ) — Transaction costs and advisory fees (47,579 ) — Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options (2,465 ) — Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan (1,749 ) — Payments made on note payable (3,000 ) — Borrowings on long-term debt — 2,249 Payments on floor plan notes payable (109,034 ) (16,877 ) Borrowings on floor plan notes payable 127,279 16,834 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 330,854 2,199 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash 54,905 101 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,813 4,102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending 57,718 4,203 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 1,000 $ 248 Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: ​ ​ Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory $ 166 $ 199 Redeemable convertible preferred stock distributions accrued $ — $ 1,399 Issuance of common stock warrants — 15 KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants (144 ) — KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable $ (3,625 ) $ — Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration $ (2,832 ) $ — Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued $ (1,898 ) $ — Purchases of property under capital lease obligation $ (7,651 ) $ —





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ​ Three Months Ended September 30, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 56,284 $ 26,694 $ 29,590 111 % Wholesale vehicle sales 8,989 2,088 6,901 331 % Finance and insurance, net 2,639 910 1,729 190 % Lease income, net 129 101 28 28 % Total revenues 68,041 29,793 38,248 128 % Cost of sales: ​ ​ Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 56,584 $ 24,177 $ 29,362 134 % Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 9,433 2,040 2,324 362 % Total cost of sales $ 66,017 $ 26,217 $ 39,800 152 % Gross profit: ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (300 ) $ 2,517 $ (2,817 ) (112 )% Wholesale vehicle gross profit (loss) (444 ) 48 (492 ) NM Finance and insurance gross profit 2,639 910 1,729 190 % Lease income, net 129 101 28 28 % Total gross profit $ 2,024 $ 3,576 $ (1,552 ) (43 )% Retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (300 ) $ 2,517 $ (2,817 ) (112 )% Finance and insurance gross profit 2,639 910 1,729 190 % Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit 2,339 3,427 (1,088 ) (32 )% Retail vehicle unit sales 2,490 1,571 919 58 % Retail vehicle gross profit per unit $ 939 $ 2,181 $ (1,242 ) (57 )%

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ​ Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 150,897 $ 71,388 $ 79,509 111 % Wholesale vehicle sales 18,217 7,124 11,093 156 % Finance and insurance, net 5,973 2,697 3,276 121 % Lease income, net 334 373 (39 ) (10 )% Total revenues 175,421 81,582 93,839 115 % Cost of sales: ​ ​ Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 147,142 $ 65,723 $ 81,419 124 % Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 20,065 7,082 12,983 183 % Total cost of sales $ 167,207 $ 72,805 $ 94,402 130 % Gross profit: ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit $ 3,755 $ 5,665 $ (1,910 ) (34 )% Wholesale vehicle gross profit (1,848 ) 42 (1,890 ) NM Finance and insurance gross profit 5,973 2,697 3,276 121 % Lease income, net 334 373 (39 ) (10 )% Total gross profit $ 8,214 $ 8,777 $ (563 ) (6 )% Retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit $ 3,755 $ 5,665 $ (1,910 ) (34 )% Finance and insurance gross profit 5,973 2,697 3,276 121 % Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit 9,728 8,362 1,366 16 % Retail vehicle unit sales 7,053 4,400 2,653 60 % Retail vehicle gross profit per unit $ 1,379 $ 1,900 $ (521 ) (27 )%

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted retail GPU as presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss), retail gross profit or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these measures provide investors additional meaningful methods to evaluate certain aspects of the Company’s results period over period and for the other reasons set forth below.

EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted to exclude interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain expenses related to the Company’s capital structure and management fee expense prior to the merger, stock compensation expense and other nonoperating income and expenses, including interest, investment gain/loss and nonrecurring income/expense.

Adjusted retail GPU is retail gross profit per unit adjusted to exclude the change in the inventory reserve for owned inventory to record inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Retail gross profit per unit is the aggregate retail and F&I gross profit in a given period divided by retail vehicles sold during that period.

Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in comparing the Company’s performance prior to the merger and the Company’s performance following the merger.

Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to retail gross profit per unit in presented Adjusted retail GPU is useful to investors in presenting the Company’s gross profit per unit on units actually sold during the period in comparing the Company’s performance to prior periods that did not have a material change in the inventory reserve.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted retail GPU have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common stockholders and Adjusted retail GPU to retail gross profit per unit for the periods presented:

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Adjusted Retail Gross Profit per Unit (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ​ Three Months Ended September 30, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Adjusted retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (300 ) $ 2,517 $ (2,817 ) (112 )% Finance and insurance gross profit 2,639 910 1,729 190 % Total gross profit 2,339 3,427 (1,088 ) (32 )% Change in inventory reserve(2) 935 — 935 100 % Total adjusted gross profit 3,274 3,427 (153 ) (4 )% Retail vehicle unit sales 2,490 1,571 919 58 % Retail vehicle adjusted gross profit per unit $ 1,315 $ 2,181 $ (867 ) (40 )%

(1) Adjusted gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, excluding any cost of sales associated with recording existing inventory to net realizable value, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

(2) The change in inventory reserve represents the impact on the Consolidated Statements of Operations related to the adjustment for lower of cost or net realizable value of inventory in the period.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Adjusted Gross Profit per Unit (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ​ Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Adjusted retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ 3,755 $ 5,665 $ (1,910 ) (34 )% Finance and insurance gross profit 5,973 2,697 3,276 121 % Total gross profit 9,728 8,362 1,366 16 % Change in inventory reserve(2) 965 (50 ) 1,015 NM Total adjusted gross profit 10,693 8,312 2,381 29 % Retail vehicle unit sales 7,053 4,400 2,653 60 % Retail vehicle adjusted gross profit per unit $ 1,516 $ 1,889 $ (373 ) (20 )%

(1) Adjusted gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, excluding any cost of sales associated with recording existing inventory to net realizable value, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

(2) The change in inventory reserve represents the impact on the Consolidated Statements of Operations related to the adjustment for lower of cost or net realizable value of inventory in the period.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net Loss $ (3,476 ) $ (492 ) $ (2,984 ) $ (25,703 ) $ (2,212 ) $ (23,491 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 650 104 546 1,009 360 649 Income tax expense — 3 (3 ) — 12 (12 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,214 78 1136 1,692 269 1423 EBITDA $ (1,612 ) $ (307 ) $ (1,305 ) $ (23,002 ) $ (1,571 ) $ (21,431 ) Other expense 85 6 79 476 (58 ) 534 Stock compensation expense 3,447 — 3,447 49,114 37 49,077 Management fee expense - related party — 63 (63 ) 2 195 (193 ) Change in fair value of warrants liability (12,111 ) — (12,111 ) (24,794 ) — (24,794 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — (333 ) 333 — (962 ) 962 Change in fair value of earnout provision (12,565 ) — (12,565 ) (56,621 ) — (56,621 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,756 ) $ (571 ) $ (22,185 ) $ (54,825 ) $ (2,359 ) $ (52,466 )



