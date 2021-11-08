FedNat Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Announces Major Shift in Company Strategy

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (the “Company” or "FedNat") (Nasdaq: FNHC) today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company also announced its intent to refocus its operations on the Florida homeowners market and to exit non-Florida markets.



Refocus on Florida Homeowners Market

FedNat announced its intent to refocus operations on the Florida market, which has been the Company’s historical focus since its founding in 1992. In conjunction with this decision, FedNat has elected to commence an orderly runoff of the insurance operations of Maison Insurance Company (“Maison”). Maison will be filing appropriate documentation with its insurance regulators in Louisiana, Florida and Texas concerning a withdrawal plan. Subject to the regulatory review, Maison expects to begin non-renewing its Louisiana policies on their anniversary dates beginning in January 2022 and its Texas policies beginning in February 2022. The nonrenewal of Maison’s Florida policies is expected to begin in June 2022.

FedNat Insurance Company’s (“FNIC”) non-Florida book has been written through SageSure, a longstanding partner that is a third-party managing general underwriter, that owns the renewal rights to these policies. After careful coordination and collaboration with SageSure, FedNat expects that in December 2021 SageSure will begin making offers of coverage to FNIC policyholders to renew most policies onto alternative insurance carrier partners of SageSure in Texas and Louisiana that are not affiliated with the Company. FNIC policies in South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi that were written through SageSure will continue to be renewed by FNIC until such time as SageSure’s carrier partners obtain the necessary licensing in those states, possibly in the second quarter of 2022. The transition of policies to other carriers is subject to applicable insurance laws and regulations.

Michael H. Braun, FedNat’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The geographic expansion strategy that FedNat launched in 2013 to write homeowners insurance in coastal markets outside of Florida, and then accelerated in 2019, was well-intended given the challenges we were facing in the Florida homeowners market at that time. The acquisition of Maison, and to a lesser extent, the expansion of FNIC’s non-Florida book, ended up being significantly challenged due to the unprecedented number of catastrophe weather events that affected Texas and Louisiana over the past 15 months, coupled with the hardening reinsurance market that began in mid-2019, after our announcement of the acquisition. The impact of these significant catastrophe weather events has put a strain on FedNat’s capital position and further action is now appropriate. We are therefore exiting the non-Florida markets and refocusing on the improving Florida homeowners market, where there has been some legislative reform, and more importantly, we have taken rate of approximately 70% in FNIC and approximately 50% in Monarch National Insurance Company ("MNIC") over the past four years. As a result, we believe now is the right time to focus on writing policies in Florida, where FedNat continues to have significant market share, strong underwriting and claims handling capabilities, and strong agent relationships.”

The Company infused $20 million of capital into FNIC effective as of September 30, 2021 to support its book of business. In accordance with the orderly runoff strategy, the Company elected to make no such infusion into Maison for the third quarter. The Company has approximately $40 million of non-insurance company liquidity heading into the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr. Braun continued, "FedNat has communicated with Demotech about our intent to refocus our operations on the Florida market and appreciates the constructive analysis and dialogue maintained through a challenging period of time. Demotech has informed FedNat that it is withdrawing its rating from Maison, which we believe is appropriate at this time, while the ratings of FNIC and MNIC are independent of such action."

Mr. Braun continued, “The process of running off the Maison book and transferring the SageSure policies is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete, resulting in a financially stronger company with approximately $450 million of anticipated in-force premium exclusively in Florida. We expect the benefits of this transition to begin to materialize immediately in the form of lower capital requirements and lower exposure to catastrophe weather losses. We will of course continue to provide quality service to all of our policyholders throughout the runoff period."

The Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 will contain further detail with respect to this announcement.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Q3 2021 highlights (as measured against the same three-month period last year, except where noted):

Net loss of $24.8 million or $(1.42) per diluted share as compared to net loss of $20.7 million or $(1.51) per diluted share.

Adjusted operating loss of $26.0 million or $(1.49) per diluted share as compared to adjusted operating loss of $21.5 million or $(1.57) per diluted share.

Loss before income taxes decreased 26.1% to $24.8 million as compared to $33.5 million.

$20.0 million or $1.15 per diluted share of claims, net of reinsurance recoveries and fee income, driven by Hurricane Ida, as well as other severe weather events, primarily impacting Louisiana, Florida and Texas.

$157.0 million of gross written premiums, compared to $180.2 million, reflecting exposure management initiatives.

Combined ratio of 165.4%, including 37.7 points of net catastrophe losses in the period.

Gross loss ratio for current quarter attritional losses of 34.0% and gross expense ratio of 25.9%, as compared to 38.3% and 20.6%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Florida homeowners in-force policies decreased 22.6% to approximately 168,000, while Florida gross premiums written decreased 13.9%, reflecting continued execution of our strategy to increase revenue per policy and limit the size of our book of business until rates more accurately reflect increased costs of claims and reinsurance.

Non-insurance company liquidity of approximately $60 million at September 30, 2021, which then decreased to $40 million as a result of a surplus infusion into FedNat Insurance Company ("FNIC") related to third quarter results. No infusion was made to Maison Insurance Company, as stated above.

Book value per share of $4.08 as of September 30, 2021.

Commenting on FedNat’s third quarter results, Mr. Braun said, "Our results were significantly impacted by catastrophe weather events that primarily impacted Louisiana and Texas. At the same time, the profitability of our Florida homeowners business continued to improve as a result of ongoing rate increases and underwriting actions we have taken to reduce our policy count and insured exposure. Over the past five years, our exposure management efforts have reduced our Florida book by over a third from 272,000 policies-in-force in 2017 to 168,000 at the end of the third quarter of 2021, yet our in-force premiums remained fairly stable at approximately $430 million due to multiple rounds of rate increases. The benefits of these underwriting actions and rate increases are clearly evident in our Florida homeowners attritional loss ratio, which declined to 39% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 44% a year ago.”

Revenues

Total revenue decreased $30.6 million or 31.4%, to $66.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $97.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was driven primarily by increases in ceded premiums from incremental quota-share agreements and lower gross premiums earned, which are discussed in further detail below.

Gross premiums written decreased $23.2 million, or 12.8%, to $157.0 million in the quarter compared with $180.2 million for the same three-month period last year, which was driven by a reduction in our policies-in-force and exposure across all states, as a result of our rigorous exposure management in response to the challenging litigation environment, partially offset by rate actions taken across our insurance subsidiaries.

Gross premiums earned decreased $5.1 million, or 2.8%, to $178.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $183.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Ceded premiums increased $24.4 million, or 24.5%, to $124.4 million in the quarter, compared to $100.0 million the same three-month period last year. The increase was driven by approximately $26 million of higher quota-share ceded premiums: $20 million related to new and incremental treaties for FNIC's Florida book of business and $6 million related to the quota-share treaty for FNIC's non-Florida book of business cession percentage increasing to 80% from 50% during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase to ceded premium earned associated with the aforementioned quota-share treaties is largely offset by corresponding reductions in loss and LAE, and commission and other underwriting expenses when comparing the periods.

Expenses

Losses and loss adjustment expenses (“LAE”) decreased $39.4 million, or 39.8%, to $59.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $99.0 million for the same three-month period last year driven by higher ceded losses under quota-share reinsurance treaties and lower net catastrophe losses. The net loss ratio decreased 7.9 percentage points, to 110.6% in the current quarter, as compared to 118.5% in the third quarter of 2020, driven primarily by lower net catastrophe losses. The current quarter included approximately $20.3 million of catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and claims handling fee income, driven by Hurricane Ida as well as other severe weather events, which together impacted Louisiana, Florida and Texas. By comparison, the third quarter of 2020 catastrophe net losses were $38.3 million, net of reinsurance, which included Hurricanes Laura and Sally as well as other severe weather events. Additionally, higher ceded losses through our quota-share treaties and lower attritional losses in FNIC's Florida book of business drove lower current accident year losses, excluding catastrophes, compared to the prior year.

Our gross expense ratio was 25.9% during the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 20.6% during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The net expense ratio increased 19.0% percentage points to 54.8% in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 35.8% in the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to higher ceded reinsurance premiums in 2021, as discussed earlier.

Commissions and other underwriting expenses decreased $1.0 million, or 4.0%, to $23.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $24.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Pre-tax losses decreased $8.7 million, or 26.1%, to $24.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $33.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

In the current quarter, we did not record a tax benefit on our pre-tax losses due to the ongoing valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets for net operating loss carryforwards, which was established in the second quarter of 2021. We currently expect that these net deferred tax assets will be realizable; however, recognition of these amounts may not occur until the Company reports taxable income.



Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Non United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures do not replace the most directly comparable GAAP measures and we have included detailed reconciliations thereof on page 10.

We exclude the after-tax (using our statutory income tax rate) effects of the following items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss):

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses);

Gains (losses) associated with early extinguishment of debt;

Merger and acquisition, integration and other strategic costs and the amortization of specifically identifiable intangibles (other than value of business acquired);

Impairment of intangibles;

Income (loss) from initial adoption of new regulations and accounting guidance; and

Income (loss) from discontinued operations.

We also exclude the pre-tax effect of the first bullet above from GAAP revenues to arrive at adjusted operating revenues.

Management believes these non-GAAP performance measures allow for a better understanding of the underlying trend in our business, as the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of our operating fundamentals or performance.

Similarly, we exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") from book value per share to arrive at book value per share, excluding AOCI.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold an investor conference call at 9:00 AM (ET) Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company’s CEO, Michael Braun and its CFO, Ronald Jordan will discuss the financial results and review the outlook for the Company. Messrs. Braun and Jordan invite interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session may access the conference call as follows:

Toll-Free Dial-in: (877) 303-6913

Conference ID: 2329424

A live webcast of the call will be available online via the “Conference Calls” section of the Company’s website at FedNat.com or interested parties can click on the following link:

http://www.fednat.com/investors/conference-calls/

Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders Net income (loss) $ (24,781 ) $ (20,745 ) 19.5 % $ (94,531 ) $ (40,091 ) 135.8 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (26,007 ) (21,501 ) 21.0 % (95,916 ) (45,303 ) 111.7 % Per Common Share Net income (loss) - diluted $ (1.42 ) $ (1.51 ) (6.1 )% $ (5.76 ) $ (2.89 ) 99.5 % Adjusted operating income (loss) - diluted (1.49 ) (1.57 ) (5.0 )% (5.84 ) (3.26 ) 79.1 % Dividends declared — 0.09 (100.0 )% — 0.27 (100.0 )% Book value 4.08 14.69 (72.2 )% 4.08 14.69 (72.2 )% Book value, excluding AOCI 3.94 13.54 (70.9 )% 3.94 13.54 (70.9 )% Return to Shareholders Repurchases of common stock $ — $ — NCM $ — $ 10,000 (100.0 )% Dividends declared — 1,259 (100.0 )% — 3,819 (100.0 )% $ — $ 1,259 (100.0 )% $ — $ 13,819 (100.0 )% Revenue Total revenues $ 66,724 $ 97,316 (31.4 )% $ 178,510 $ 347,034 (48.6 )% Adjusted operating revenues 65,451 95,992 (31.8 )% 176,986 338,152 (47.7 )% Gross premiums written 157,003 180,152 (12.8 )% 527,495 558,492 (5.6 )% Gross premiums earned 178,368 183,518 (2.8 )% 535,848 538,988 (0.6 )% Net premiums earned 53,929 83,546 (35.4 )% 129,155 300,934 (57.1 )% Ratios to Net Premiums Earned Net loss ratio 110.6 % 118.5 % 143.3 % 99.0 % Net expense ratio 54.8 % 35.8 % 61.8 % 35.7 % Combined ratio 165.4 % 154.3 % 205.1 % 134.7 % In-Force Homeowners Policies Florida 168,000 217,000 (22.6 )% 168,000 217,000 (22.6 )% Non-Florida 133,000 152,000 (12.5 )% 133,000 152,000 (12.5 )% 301,000 369,000 (18.4 )% 301,000 369,000 (18.4 )%

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 53,929 $ 83,546 $ 129,155 $ 300,934 Net investment income 1,685 2,404 5,092 9,637 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 1,273 1,324 10,949 8,882 Direct written policy fees 3,179 3,603 9,730 10,662 Other income 6,658 6,439 23,584 16,919 Total revenues 66,724 97,316 178,510 347,034 Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 59,644 99,016 185,090 297,862 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 23,591 24,580 61,977 90,205 General and administrative expenses 5,974 5,333 17,854 17,241 Interest expense 2,296 1,915 6,451 5,745 Total costs and expenses 91,505 130,844 271,372 411,053 Income (loss) before income taxes (24,781 ) (33,528 ) (92,862 ) (64,019 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — (12,783 ) 1,669 (23,928 ) Net income (loss) $ (24,781 ) $ (20,745 ) $ (94,531 ) $ (40,091 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (1.42 ) $ (1.51 ) $ (5.76 ) $ (2.89 ) Diluted (1.42 ) (1.51 ) (5.76 ) (2.89 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 17,445 13,708 16,417 13,890 Diluted 17,445 13,708 16,417 13,890 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ 0.09 $ — $ 0.27

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Gross premiums written: Homeowners Florida $ 91,370 $ 106,101 $ 320,613 $ 339,799 Homeowners non-Florida 59,660 68,447 190,148 203,897 Federal flood 5,993 5,660 16,874 14,967 Non-core (20 ) (56 ) (140 ) (171 ) Total gross premiums written $ 157,003 $ 180,152 $ 527,495 $ 558,492





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Gross premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 108,193 $ 115,346 $ 326,956 $ 347,237 Homeowners non-Florida 65,017 63,759 194,160 179,071 Federal flood 5,178 4,469 14,872 12,851 Non-core (20 ) (56 ) (140 ) (171 ) Total gross premiums earned $ 178,368 $ 183,518 $ 535,848 $ 538,988





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Net premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 34,308 $ 54,326 $ 79,867 $ 190,627 Homeowners non-Florida 19,641 29,276 49,428 110,478 Non-core (20 ) (56 ) (140 ) (171 ) Total net premiums earned $ 53,929 $ 83,546 $ 129,155 $ 300,934

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2021 2020 ﻿ (In thousands) Commissions and other underwriting expenses: Homeowners Florida $ 12,539 $ 13,736 $ 36,963 $ 41,181 All others 13,108 13,337 36,318 37,789 Ceding commissions (16,546 ) (7,909 ) (55,991 ) (13,969 ) Total commissions 9,101 19,164 17,290 65,001 Fees 1,271 1,358 3,839 3,694 Salaries and wages 3,124 3,351 9,759 10,068 Other underwriting expenses 10,095 707 31,089 11,442 Total commissions and other underwriting expenses $ 23,591 $ 24,580 $ 61,977 $ 90,205





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss ratio 110.6 % 118.5 % 143.3 % 99.0 % Net expense ratio 54.8 % 35.8 % 61.8 % 35.7 % Combined ratio 165.4 % 154.3 % 205.1 % 134.7 % Gross loss ratio 371.4 % 213.0 % 211.4 % 142.0 % Gross expense ratio 25.9 % 20.6 % 25.3 % 22.5 %

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (In thousands) Investments: Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 349,299 $ 488,210 Equity securities, at fair value 5,965 3,157 Total investments 355,264 491,367 Cash and cash equivalents 166,860 102,367 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 320,929 278,272 Premiums receivable, net of allowance 50,018 50,803 Reinsurance recoverable, net 959,263 413,026 Deferred acquisition costs, net 18,977 25,405 Current and deferred income taxes, net 29,776 35,035 Other assets 37,686 32,262 Total assets $ 1,938,773 $ 1,428,537 ﻿ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 1,037,537 $ 540,367 Unearned premiums 358,435 366,789 Reinsurance payable and funds withheld liabilities 306,679 202,827 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 118,776 98,683 Deferred revenue 6,211 7,187 Other liabilities 39,912 54,524 Total liabilities 1,867,550 1,270,377 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; 17,446,930 and 13,717,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 174 137 Additional paid-in capital 185,799 169,298 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,442 11,386 Retained earnings (deficit) (117,192 ) (22,661 ) Total shareholders’ equity 71,223 158,160 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,938,773 $ 1,428,537

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)