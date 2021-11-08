SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Updates 2021 Financial Guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Recent Highlights

Record worldwide revenue of $22.3 million for the third quarter 2021, representing a 9% increase over the corresponding period in 2020

U.S. revenue of $20.4 million for the third quarter 2021, representing a 8% increase over the corresponding period in 2020

Gross margin of 89% for the third quarter 2021

Refinanced debt with a new $35 million Term Loan from Silicon Valley Bank at more favorable terms

Received UnitedHealthcare exclusive iFuse coverage for minimally invasive SI Joint Fusion, effective October 1, 2021; approximately 160 million U.S. covered lives now exclusive to iFuse

Surpassed 60,000 procedures performed by over 2,500 surgeons worldwide

“Our resilient performance in the third quarter reflects the growing demand for our sacropelvic surgical solutions and the perseverance of our employees to support surgeons and their patients during this challenging period,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that, as the pandemic-related disruptions subside, our investment in differentiated solutions and our commercialization strategy combined with nearly universal coverage of minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion in the U.S., sets us up to further penetrate the market and drive top line growth.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue was $22.3 million in the third quarter 2021, a 9% increase from $20.4 million in the corresponding period in 2020. U.S. revenue for the third quarter 2021 was $20.4 million, a 8% increase from $18.9 million in the corresponding period in 2020. International revenue for the third quarter 2021 was $1.9 million, a 31% increase from $1.4 million in the corresponding period in 2020. The third quarter 2021 was negatively impacted by COVID deferrals while the third quarter 2020 benefited from COVID rescheduling.

Gross margin was 89% for the third quarter 2021, as compared to 87% in the corresponding period in 2020. Gross margin in the third quarter 2020 was impacted by increased write-downs of iFuse-related inventory as a result of the more rapid than anticipated adoption of iFuse-3D.

Operating expenses increased 25% to $33.0 million in the third quarter 2021, as compared to $26.5 million in the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was driven by higher sales and marketing expenses related to increased sales hiring, research and development expenses and increased stock-based compensation expense. The third quarter 2020 operating expenses were impacted by preemptive steps taken in response to COVID-19 to reduce discretionary spending.

Operating loss was $13.2 million in the third quarter 2021, as compared to an operating loss of $8.7 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Net loss was $15.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share for the third quarter 2021, as compared to a net loss of $9.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the corresponding period in 2020. Net loss was impacted by $1.8 million in debt extinguishment costs as part of the refinancing.

Cash and marketable securities were $160.9 million and long-term borrowings were $34.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance Updated

While the operating environment continues to improve, SI-BONE remains cognizant of the near-term uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the potential impact on elective procedures as well as to healthcare infrastructure. The Company is updating the full year 2021 total revenue guidance to be approximately $89 million to $90 million, representing growth of 21% to 23% compared to full year 2020.

SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 22,286 $ 20,373 $ 64,922 $ 51,243 Cost of goods sold 2,478 2,578 7,053 6,627 Gross profit 19,808 17,795 57,869 44,616 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 23,525 18,772 67,531 53,808 Research and development 3,288 2,778 9,392 7,033 General and administrative 6,194 4,920 18,685 14,471 Total operating expenses 33,007 26,470 95,608 75,312 Loss from operations (13,199 ) (8,675 ) (37,739 ) (30,696 ) Interest and other income (expense), net: Interest income 44 192 151 1,019 Interest expense (2,658 ) (1,102 ) (4,797 ) (5,016 ) Other income (expense), net (59 ) 111 290 (25 ) Net loss $ (15,872 ) $ (9,474 ) $ (42,095 ) $ (34,718 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 33,340,093 28,713,418 33,005,904 28,155,561









SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)